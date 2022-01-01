Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Ankeny

Go
Ankeny restaurants
Toast

Ankeny restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Flame Cantina

1315 SW Oralabor Rd Suite 101, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Family Street Tacos$36.00
These simple tacos are the type you'd find on the streets of Mexico. Great for "street travelers" to enjoy a quick meal. Topped with choice of meat, onion, cilantro, and radish.
16 tacos, up to 2 choices of meat,
1 large cilantro rice, 2 black beans, and our mouth watering salsas
Birria Tacos$10.00
birria tacos
slowly brised Angus beef in a adobo Aus jus placed in corn tortilla,melted cheese ,onions and cilantro (GF)
Fish Tacos$14.00
3 flour tortillas with beer battered fish, shredded lettuce and topped escabeche vegetables, and drizzled with chipotle aioli and your choice of salsa
Item pic

 

Wasabi

1615 SW Main St #100, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Wonton Tacos$13.00
Seared tuna, avocado, spicy wasabi aioli, cilantro
District 36 image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille

1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Bowl
Your favorite taco deconstructed and over rice.
3 Tacos$14.00
Lola's Fine Kitchen image

 

Lola's Fine Kitchen

1615 SW Main St Suite 106, Ankeny

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE (1)Kebab TACO$3.00
SIDE (1)Tandoori Chicken TACO$3.00
SIDE (1)Crispy Chicken TACO$3.00
Item pic

 

The Ornery Chicken & The Crafty Mac

121 SE Shurfine Drive, Ankeny

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tender Tacos 3 pack$9.99
Juicy chicken tender tacos on a flour tortilla shell with lettuce slaw, queso fresca, pico de gallo and drizzled with salsa verde crema.
Tender Tacos 2 Pack$6.99
Juicy chicken tender tacos on a flour tortilla shell with lettuce slaw, queso fresca, pico de gallo and drizzled with salsa verde crema.
