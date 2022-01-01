Tacos in Ankeny
Ankeny restaurants that serve tacos
Flame Cantina
1315 SW Oralabor Rd Suite 101, Ankeny
|Family Street Tacos
|$36.00
These simple tacos are the type you'd find on the streets of Mexico. Great for "street travelers" to enjoy a quick meal. Topped with choice of meat, onion, cilantro, and radish.
16 tacos, up to 2 choices of meat,
1 large cilantro rice, 2 black beans, and our mouth watering salsas
|Birria Tacos
|$10.00
birria tacos
slowly brised Angus beef in a adobo Aus jus placed in corn tortilla,melted cheese ,onions and cilantro (GF)
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
3 flour tortillas with beer battered fish, shredded lettuce and topped escabeche vegetables, and drizzled with chipotle aioli and your choice of salsa
Wasabi
1615 SW Main St #100, Ankeny
|Tuna Wonton Tacos
|$13.00
Seared tuna, avocado, spicy wasabi aioli, cilantro
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny
|Taco Bowl
Your favorite taco deconstructed and over rice.
|3 Tacos
|$14.00
Lola's Fine Kitchen
1615 SW Main St Suite 106, Ankeny
|SIDE (1)Kebab TACO
|$3.00
|SIDE (1)Tandoori Chicken TACO
|$3.00
|SIDE (1)Crispy Chicken TACO
|$3.00
The Ornery Chicken & The Crafty Mac
121 SE Shurfine Drive, Ankeny
|Tender Tacos 3 pack
|$9.99
Juicy chicken tender tacos on a flour tortilla shell with lettuce slaw, queso fresca, pico de gallo and drizzled with salsa verde crema.
|Tender Tacos 2 Pack
|$6.99
Juicy chicken tender tacos on a flour tortilla shell with lettuce slaw, queso fresca, pico de gallo and drizzled with salsa verde crema.