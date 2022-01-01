Vegetable soup in Ankeny
More about Siam Table - 757 N Ankeny Blvd
Siam Table - 757 N Ankeny Blvd
757 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny
|Vegetable Soup (GF)
|$9.95
Delicious carrots, broccoli, cabbage, bean sprouts, and green beans cooked in a vegetable broth.
More about Silk Elephant - 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108
Silk Elephant - 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108
2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny
|Veggie Soup (GF)
|$11.00
A delectable blend of carrots, zucchini, broccoli, and bean sprouts in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onion.