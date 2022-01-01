Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Ankeny

Ankeny restaurants
Ankeny restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Siam Table - 757 N Ankeny Blvd

757 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Soup (GF)$9.95
Delicious carrots, broccoli, cabbage, bean sprouts, and green beans cooked in a vegetable broth.
Silk Elephant - 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108

2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Soup (GF)$11.00
A delectable blend of carrots, zucchini, broccoli, and bean sprouts in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onion.
