Wontons in Ankeny
Ankeny restaurants that serve wontons
More about Silk Elephant
Silk Elephant
2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny
|Wonton Duck Bacon (5)
|$12.00
Fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, duck bacon, sweet corn, bell pepper, and onion. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
More about Wasabi
Wasabi
1615 SW Main St #100, Ankeny
|Tuna Wonton Tacos
|$13.00
Seared tuna, avocado, spicy wasabi aioli, cilantro
|Chicken Wonton Ramen
|$15.00
Chicken wanton, kikurage mushroom, spinach, scallion, soft boiled egg, chicken shoyu broth
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Wonton
|$10.00
Fried homemade spicy chicken dumplings topped with a spicy sesame dressing, green onions and cilantro.