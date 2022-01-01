Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Ankeny

Ankeny restaurants
Ankeny restaurants that serve wontons

Silk Elephant

2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Duck Bacon (5)$12.00
Fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, duck bacon, sweet corn, bell pepper, and onion. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
More about Silk Elephant
Wasabi

1615 SW Main St #100, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Wonton Tacos$13.00
Seared tuna, avocado, spicy wasabi aioli, cilantro
Chicken Wonton Ramen$15.00
Chicken wanton, kikurage mushroom, spinach, scallion, soft boiled egg, chicken shoyu broth
Spicy Crispy Chicken Wonton$10.00
Fried homemade spicy chicken dumplings topped with a spicy sesame dressing, green onions and cilantro.
More about Wasabi

