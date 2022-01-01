Ann Arbor restaurants you'll love
Cantina Taqueria
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$6.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, jack cheese and choice of chicken, chorizo, carnitas, steak or roasted veggies
|Chimichanga
|$10.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, jack cheese, crema and choice of chicken, chorizo, carnitas, steak or roasted veggies
|2 Shredded Chicken Tacos
|$7.00
shredded chicken, pickled onion, tinga sauce, pickled jalapeno, avocado and cilantro
The Last Word
102 S 1st St, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Rum Punch Man - 375ml
|$30.00
A favorite returns! This easy drinking, crowd-pleasing cocktail combines Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum with Norden Aquavit, ruby port, black tea and chai spices. Soft vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom and clove flavors highlight a comforting drink mellowed through lactose filtering. Pick up a bottle and relax. You’ve earned it.
|Variety - 4 Pack
|$32.00
NEW! ALL 4 COCKTAILS! 12 oz size, 10% ABV.
Variety is the spice of life. All four cocktails in one convenient pack: The Osborn, You're My Boy Blue, Los Lobos, and Andy's Only.
|The Osborn - 4 Pack
|$32.00
This is the cocktail that put us on the map. Gin, fresh pineapple, fresh lime, fresh jalapeno, and ginger beer.
NEW! 12 oz cans, 10% ABV, and the ginger beer is now incorporated so all you have to do is crack and enjoy!
Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club
400 East Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|SLOW COOKED RIBS (gf, nf)
|$24.00
slow cooked pork ribs, half or full slab, coleslaw,
choice of one side item
|PECAN CRUSTED SALMON (gf, df)
|$27.00
pecan & maple crusted salmon, fried brussels sprouts, sautéed kale, (no substitutions)
|TURKEY REUBEN (nf)
|$14.00
sliced turkey, swiss cheese, 1000 island, coleslaw, marbled rye, pickle spear, house made chips (substitute other sides for additional charge)
York Food & Drink
1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$2.50
Fresh from MD Bagel Fragel, Ann Arbor, MI.
|The Cali
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, avocado spread, smoked Gouda, red onion, tomato, lemon basil aioli, toasted 8-Grain.
|Brekkie Sammy
|$7.50
Scrambled egg, cheddar, bacon or ham on toasted bagel from MD Bagel Fragel.
The Great Commoner
110 E. Washington, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Raspberry, Apple, Almond, Brie Cheese Croissant
|$5.00
Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, raspberry, apple, almond and brie cheese
|Cannele (contains Rum)
|$3.75
Rum, custard-like center, caramelized beeswax crust
|Caffe Latte
|$4.50
Espresso & steamed textured milk (microfoam)
Sottinis Sub Shop
205 S 4th Ave,, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|#19 Chipotle Chicken
|$7.25
Onions, peppers, chipotle, ranch and American cheese
|#5 Turkey Pastrami
|$6.50
Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar
|#14 Philly Steak Sub
|$6.50
Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms, Mayo, Red & Green Peppers
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Yes utensils and napkins
**YOU MUST SELECT THIS ITEM TO RECEIVE NAPKINS AND UTENSILS** If you do not select this item, we will not put napkins and to-go utensils in your bag. Saving the planet, one fork at a time.
|Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
|$7.00
with ranch dressing. (Nut-free, contains soy, contains gluten). CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
|PowerUp Bowl
|$13.00
Brown basmati rice, steamed kale, grilled red pepper & onion, marinated tofu, walnuts, avocado & creamy maple-dijon drizzle. Gluten-free. Can be made nut-free, soy-free.
HOMES Brewery
2321 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Bulgogi Fries
|$7.00
bulgogi beef, fried egg, HOMES beer cheese, red onion, scallion, sriracha aioli (s)
|Korean BBQ Wings
|$13.00
soy garlic glaze, scallions, sesame
|Bibimbap - Tofu
|$15.00
Tofu seasoned with Madras curry, smoked paprika, deep fried, served over jasmine rice, fried egg and seasonal veg (add gochuchang 1)
Bopjib
621 Church st, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Bulgogi (normal or 🔥)
|$13.50
Stir-fry vegetables and marinaded beef with house sauce. Normally cooked in delicious soy base house sauce or choose spicy level for spicy lovers. Served with rice.
|Chicken Mandu Ramen
|$11.00
Shin Ramen noodles soup in beef bone broth with housemade fried pork or chicken dumplings and egg.
Served with half bowl of rice.
|Bebimbop
|$12.00
Rice bowl with beef, bean sprouts, carrots, zucchini, red cabbage topped with an over-easy egg. Includes Gochujang (house made hot sauce).
Mani Osteria & Bar
341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Verde Salad
|$14.00
mixed greens, avocado, green apple, aged gouda, edamame, sherry vinaigrette
|Tartufo
|$21.00
forest mushroom, fontina, black truffle, egg
|Red Onion & Pistachio
|$18.00
goat cheese, rosemary, garlic cream, chili flake
Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|2, 2, 2 Special
|$4.44
Choice of two eggs served with meat, toast and hashbrowns
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.49
Scrambled Eggs, Flour Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Choice of Cheese, Choice of up to (3) Vegetables, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
|B.Y.O. Salad
|$6.99
The Original Cottage Inn
512 East William Street, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|COTTAGE INN CHEESEBREAD
|$12.00
Fresh baked bread brushed with garlic herb olive oil, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
|CALAMARI FRITTI
|$14.00
Served with marinara sauce.
|ALFREDO
|$15.00
Cream, garlic butter, white wine, Parmesan cheese.
BTB Burrito
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$7.75
Flour tortilla with, Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken breast. Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
|San Diego Burrito
|$11.00
Burrito with grilled steak, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, and waffle fries.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$8.50
Made fresh in house. Comes with chips
Rappourt
2721 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|SZECHUAN CAULIFLOWER BITES
|$10.00
Battered and fried, tossed in Szechuan sauce. Topped with scallions and sesame seeds. Choice of 2oz Blue Cheese or Ranch
(Vegetarian)
|ASIAN FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS
|$10.00
Mix of sweet and spicy. House made sauce composed of a mix of tamari, honey, lime, mint, red pepper. Topped with sesame seeds
(Gluten Free)
(Vegetarian)
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$12.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders and fries, served with choice of dipping sauce.
The Earle Restaurant
121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$9.95
Traditional French onion soup enhanced with shallots and chives, served with a crostini and a slice of gruyere for you to finish under a broiler
|Duck Breasts (GF)
|$33.95
Boneless duck breasts sautéed medium rare…pan sauced with applejack brandy, cider, apples and brown sugar…with rum plumped raisins…served with potato turnip purée
Jim Brady's - Ann Arbor - 209 S Main
209 S. Main Street, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Chicken Kabobs
|$12.00
Smoked Garbanzo Bean Puree, Salsa Verde & Charred Orange Wedge
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
Beer-Battered Haddock, Served with Roasted Steak Cut Potatoes, Crispy Noodle Slaw & Citrus-Dill Tartar
|Impossible Meat Sub
|$20.00
Impossible brand meatballs with marinara, garlic oil, balsamic gastrique & vegan provolone. Served on an Italian sub bun with seasoned fries
Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor
117 West Washington Street, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Beef Frita
|$9.00
w/ sweet chile mayo. Our Beef Frita is served medium rare - a deep rosey red, just warm center. If different temperature is preferred, please don't hesitate to notate!
|Shoestring Fries
|$3.00
w/ sweet chile mayo on the side
|Garlic-Cilantro Fries **DISCLAIMER
|$4.00
We actually do not recommend the garlic-cilantro fries for carryout as they do not travel well - They are most delicious when made fresh and eaten immediately!
w/ lemon scented mayo on the side
Black Diesel Coffee
1423 E. Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|$3.85
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.95
|Latte
|$4.25
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Margherita Buffala
|$15.50
Imported buffalo mozzarella, EVOO, basil
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$9.50
Grana padano, red wine vinegar (This item is gluten free)
|Small Chop Salad
|$8.50
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
The Session Room
3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Salmon BLT
|$18.00
Wild Caught and Chargrilled Salmon Filet, Cherrywood Bacon, & Aioli on a Toasted Le Bus Bun
|Caesar
|$6.00
Romaine Tossed with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons, & Parmesan Cheese
|Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Rice, Housemade Kimchi, Fried Egg, Broccoli, Shitake Mushrooms, Cucumbers
Good Time Charley's
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Double layer of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and thousand island dressing
|Pepperoni Styx
Hand twisted bread sticks stuffed with mozzarella and pepperoni, topped with garlic and parmesan
|FB Pink Cadillac
|$16.75
bacardi dragonberry, blueberry vodka, strawberry pucker, pineapple juice, sour, sprite
Zingerman's Creamery
3723 Plaza Dr, Suite 2, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|La Quercia Prosciutto Americano - 2oz
|$11.00
Silky, rich and sweet prosciutto made in Iowa from humanely raised family farms
|Salt & Pepper Peanuts - 3oz
|$5.00
Freshly-ground Zingerman's Pepper Blend sets these roasted peanuts apart!
|Pimento Cheese 8oz
|$8.75
Half pound of the Southern classic made with Cabot Cheddar!
Palm Palace Restaurant
2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Crushed Lentil
Vegetarian delight! Lentils, minced carrots, onions and spices.
|Bread Basket & Garlic Sauce
|$4.99
Half Dozen of fresh-baked pita with a 2 oz side of creamy garlic sauce
|Chicken Shwarma Sandwich
|$5.99
Thinly sliced marinated layers of chicken cooked rotisserie style, rolled in pita with pickles and garlic sauce.
Belly Deli
1317 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Bulgogi + Pork Belly Buns
|$6.50
|Spicy Tofu Sammy
|$8.50
|Taro Chips
|$2.00
Dozer Café & Roaster
108 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|DONUT - Bananas Foster
|$5.50
A taste of New Orleans! Creamy Bananas Foster custard filling. Sweet brown sugar butter frosting topped with a scoop of Swiss vanilla buttercream and a caramelized banana.
|DONUT - 5 Sugar Holes
|$2.00
The best part of the donut! Rolled in sugar. Simply delicious
|Corned Beef Hash
|$9.00
roasted corned beef brisket, fried egg, potato pancake, Russian dressing
Tios Mexican Cafe
401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Crisp Americano Taco
|$3.50
Refried beans, your choice of beef, chicken or pork, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on crisp corn tortilla.
|Queso and Chips
|$8.00
Irresistible as is! Add chorizo, chili or beans to make it truly decadent.
|Fish Taco
|$4.00
Deep fried cod, jalapeno ranch dressing, and citrus coleslaw on a corn tortilla.
Isalita Cantina Mexicana
341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Rice & Beans
|$5.00
rice & black beans
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$12.00
chipotle braised chicken, lettuce, crema, radish; served with two tacos
|Adobo Chicken Fajitas
|$20.00
Served with salsa verde, salsa roja, grilled peppers and onions, black beans and rice
Your choice: corn or flour tortillas
Alpha Diner
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Athena Salad
|$12.00
Our Greek Salad topped with Gyro Meat served with Pita Bread
|Gyro Sandwich with Feta Cheese
|$9.00
Seasoned Lamb and Beef on a Pita with Onion, Tomato, and homemade Tzatziki Sauce
|Chicken Gyro
|$8.00
Sliced Chicken Breast on a Pita with Onion, Tomato, and homemade Tzatziki Sauce
Salads UP
611 E. Liberty Street, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Saddle UP
|$12.50
Romaine, BBQ Chicken, White Cheddar, Grape Tomatoes, Fire-Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Tortilla Strips, suggested with Chipotle Ranch
|Pure Michigan
|$10.00
Spring Mix, Shaved Parmesan, Candied Walnuts, Dried Michigan Cherries, Apples, Pita Chips, suggested with Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Mediterrano
|$9.50
Warm Grains+Spinach, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Chickpeas, Feta-Beet Dip, Pita Chips, suggested withTurmeric-Tahini Dressing
Wolverine Sushi Bar
413 E HURON ST #C, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Trippie Hippie
|$13.00
V, Mild Spicy
Marinated Shiitake, Spicy Tofu, topped with Spicy Tofu, Vegan Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce, blazed
|Shrimp Tempura
|$10.00
Shrimp Tempura, Krab, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce
|Spicy Tuna
|$7.00
GF, Mild Spicy
Spicy minced Tuna with Cucumber
- 2