Ann Arbor restaurants you'll love

Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
French
Juice & Smoothies
Greek
Latin American
Korean
Middle Eastern
Must-try Ann Arbor restaurants

Cantina Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL

Cantina Taqueria

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (3035 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$6.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, jack cheese and choice of chicken, chorizo, carnitas, steak or roasted veggies
Chimichanga$10.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, jack cheese, crema and choice of chicken, chorizo, carnitas, steak or roasted veggies
2 Shredded Chicken Tacos$7.00
shredded chicken, pickled onion, tinga sauce, pickled jalapeno, avocado and cilantro
More about Cantina Taqueria
The Last Word image

 

The Last Word

102 S 1st St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rum Punch Man - 375ml$30.00
A favorite returns! This easy drinking, crowd-pleasing cocktail combines Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum with Norden Aquavit, ruby port, black tea and chai spices. Soft vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom and clove flavors highlight a comforting drink mellowed through lactose filtering. Pick up a bottle and relax. You’ve earned it.
Variety - 4 Pack$32.00
NEW! ALL 4 COCKTAILS! 12 oz size, 10% ABV.
Variety is the spice of life. All four cocktails in one convenient pack: The Osborn, You're My Boy Blue, Los Lobos, and Andy's Only.
The Osborn - 4 Pack$32.00
This is the cocktail that put us on the map. Gin, fresh pineapple, fresh lime, fresh jalapeno, and ginger beer.
NEW! 12 oz cans, 10% ABV, and the ginger beer is now incorporated so all you have to do is crack and enjoy!
More about The Last Word
Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club image

 

Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club

400 East Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SLOW COOKED RIBS (gf, nf)$24.00
slow cooked pork ribs, half or full slab, coleslaw,
choice of one side item
PECAN CRUSTED SALMON (gf, df)$27.00
pecan & maple crusted salmon, fried brussels sprouts, sautéed kale, (no substitutions)
TURKEY REUBEN (nf)$14.00
sliced turkey, swiss cheese, 1000 island, coleslaw, marbled rye, pickle spear, house made chips (substitute other sides for additional charge)
More about Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club
York Food & Drink image

 

York Food & Drink

1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bagel$2.50
Fresh from MD Bagel Fragel, Ann Arbor, MI.
The Cali$13.00
Smoked turkey, avocado spread, smoked Gouda, red onion, tomato, lemon basil aioli, toasted 8-Grain.
Brekkie Sammy$7.50
Scrambled egg, cheddar, bacon or ham on toasted bagel from MD Bagel Fragel.
More about York Food & Drink
Banner pic

 

The Great Commoner

110 E. Washington, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Raspberry, Apple, Almond, Brie Cheese Croissant$5.00
Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, raspberry, apple, almond and brie cheese
Cannele (contains Rum)$3.75
Rum, custard-like center, caramelized beeswax crust
Caffe Latte$4.50
Espresso & steamed textured milk (microfoam)
More about The Great Commoner
Sottinis Sub Shop image

 

Sottinis Sub Shop

205 S 4th Ave,, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#19 Chipotle Chicken$7.25
Onions, peppers, chipotle, ranch and American cheese
#5 Turkey Pastrami$6.50
Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar
#14 Philly Steak Sub$6.50
Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms, Mayo, Red & Green Peppers
More about Sottinis Sub Shop
Detroit Street Filling Station image

 

Detroit Street Filling Station

300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Yes utensils and napkins
**YOU MUST SELECT THIS ITEM TO RECEIVE NAPKINS AND UTENSILS** If you do not select this item, we will not put napkins and to-go utensils in your bag. Saving the planet, one fork at a time.
Buffalo Cauliflower Wings$7.00
with ranch dressing. (Nut-free, contains soy, contains gluten). CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
PowerUp Bowl$13.00
Brown basmati rice, steamed kale, grilled red pepper & onion, marinated tofu, walnuts, avocado & creamy maple-dijon drizzle. Gluten-free. Can be made nut-free, soy-free.
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
HOMES Brewery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

HOMES Brewery

2321 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.7 (1431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bulgogi Fries$7.00
bulgogi beef, fried egg, HOMES beer cheese, red onion, scallion, sriracha aioli (s)
Korean BBQ Wings$13.00
soy garlic glaze, scallions, sesame
Bibimbap - Tofu$15.00
Tofu seasoned with Madras curry, smoked paprika, deep fried, served over jasmine rice, fried egg and seasonal veg (add gochuchang 1)
More about HOMES Brewery
Bopjib image

 

Bopjib

621 Church st, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bulgogi (normal or 🔥)$13.50
Stir-fry vegetables and marinaded beef with house sauce. Normally cooked in delicious soy base house sauce or choose spicy level for spicy lovers. Served with rice.
Chicken Mandu Ramen$11.00
Shin Ramen noodles soup in beef bone broth with housemade fried pork or chicken dumplings and egg.
Served with half bowl of rice.
Bebimbop$12.00
Rice bowl with beef, bean sprouts, carrots, zucchini, red cabbage topped with an over-easy egg. Includes Gochujang (house made hot sauce).
More about Bopjib
Mani Osteria & Bar image

PIZZA

Mani Osteria & Bar

341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (2688 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Verde Salad$14.00
mixed greens, avocado, green apple, aged gouda, edamame, sherry vinaigrette
Tartufo$21.00
forest mushroom, fontina, black truffle, egg
Red Onion & Pistachio$18.00
goat cheese, rosemary, garlic cream, chili flake
More about Mani Osteria & Bar
Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe image

 

Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe

2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2, 2, 2 Special$4.44
Choice of two eggs served with meat, toast and hashbrowns
Breakfast Burrito$4.49
Scrambled Eggs, Flour Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Choice of Cheese, Choice of up to (3) Vegetables, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
B.Y.O. Salad$6.99
More about Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
The Original Cottage Inn image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Original Cottage Inn

512 East William Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
COTTAGE INN CHEESEBREAD$12.00
Fresh baked bread brushed with garlic herb olive oil, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
CALAMARI FRITTI$14.00
Served with marinara sauce.
ALFREDO$15.00
Cream, garlic butter, white wine, Parmesan cheese.
More about The Original Cottage Inn
BTB Burrito image

BURRITOS

BTB Burrito

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2414 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Burrito$7.75
Flour tortilla with, Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken breast. Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
San Diego Burrito$11.00
Burrito with grilled steak, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, and waffle fries.
Chips & Guacamole$8.50
Made fresh in house. Comes with chips
More about BTB Burrito
Rappourt image

 

Rappourt

2721 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SZECHUAN CAULIFLOWER BITES$10.00
Battered and fried, tossed in Szechuan sauce. Topped with scallions and sesame seeds. Choice of 2oz Blue Cheese or Ranch
(Vegetarian)
ASIAN FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS$10.00
Mix of sweet and spicy. House made sauce composed of a mix of tamari, honey, lime, mint, red pepper. Topped with sesame seeds
(Gluten Free)
(Vegetarian)
CHICKEN TENDERS$12.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders and fries, served with choice of dipping sauce.
More about Rappourt
The Earle Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

The Earle Restaurant

121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (3931 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Soup$9.95
Traditional French onion soup enhanced with shallots and chives, served with a crostini and a slice of gruyere for you to finish under a broiler
Please fill out info for curbside pickup
Duck Breasts (GF)$33.95
Boneless duck breasts sautéed medium rare…pan sauced with applejack brandy, cider, apples and brown sugar…with rum plumped raisins…served with potato turnip purée
More about The Earle Restaurant
Jim Brady's - Ann Arbor - 209 S Main image

 

Jim Brady's - Ann Arbor - 209 S Main

209 S. Main Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Kabobs$12.00
Smoked Garbanzo Bean Puree, Salsa Verde & Charred Orange Wedge
Fish & Chips$20.00
Beer-Battered Haddock, Served with Roasted Steak Cut Potatoes, Crispy Noodle Slaw & Citrus-Dill Tartar
Impossible Meat Sub$20.00
Impossible brand meatballs with marinara, garlic oil, balsamic gastrique & vegan provolone. Served on an Italian sub bun with seasoned fries
More about Jim Brady's - Ann Arbor - 209 S Main
Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor image

 

Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor

117 West Washington Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beef Frita$9.00
w/ sweet chile mayo. Our Beef Frita is served medium rare - a deep rosey red, just warm center. If different temperature is preferred, please don't hesitate to notate!
Shoestring Fries$3.00
w/ sweet chile mayo on the side
Garlic-Cilantro Fries **DISCLAIMER$4.00
We actually do not recommend the garlic-cilantro fries for carryout as they do not travel well - They are most delicious when made fresh and eaten immediately!
w/ lemon scented mayo on the side
More about Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor
Black Diesel Coffee image

 

Black Diesel Coffee

1423 E. Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cappuccino$3.85
Cinnamon Roll$3.95
Latte$4.25
More about Black Diesel Coffee
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina image

PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Buffala$15.50
Imported buffalo mozzarella, EVOO, basil
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.50
Grana padano, red wine vinegar (This item is gluten free)
Small Chop Salad$8.50
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Session Room

3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor

Avg 5 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon BLT$18.00
Wild Caught and Chargrilled Salmon Filet, Cherrywood Bacon, & Aioli on a Toasted Le Bus Bun
Caesar$6.00
Romaine Tossed with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons, & Parmesan Cheese
Rice Bowl$12.00
Rice, Housemade Kimchi, Fried Egg, Broccoli, Shitake Mushrooms, Cucumbers
More about The Session Room
Good Time Charley's image

CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charley's

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.6 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$15.00
Double layer of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and thousand island dressing
Pepperoni Styx
Hand twisted bread sticks stuffed with mozzarella and pepperoni, topped with garlic and parmesan
FB Pink Cadillac$16.75
bacardi dragonberry, blueberry vodka, strawberry pucker, pineapple juice, sour, sprite
More about Good Time Charley's
Zingerman's Creamery image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CHEESE

Zingerman's Creamery

3723 Plaza Dr, Suite 2, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
La Quercia Prosciutto Americano - 2oz$11.00
Silky, rich and sweet prosciutto made in Iowa from humanely raised family farms
Salt & Pepper Peanuts - 3oz$5.00
Freshly-ground Zingerman's Pepper Blend sets these roasted peanuts apart!
Pimento Cheese 8oz$8.75
Half pound of the Southern classic made with Cabot Cheddar!
More about Zingerman's Creamery
Palm Palace Restaurant image

 

Palm Palace Restaurant

2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crushed Lentil
Vegetarian delight! Lentils, minced carrots, onions and spices.
Bread Basket & Garlic Sauce$4.99
Half Dozen of fresh-baked pita with a 2 oz side of creamy garlic sauce
Chicken Shwarma Sandwich$5.99
Thinly sliced marinated layers of chicken cooked rotisserie style, rolled in pita with pickles and garlic sauce.
More about Palm Palace Restaurant
Belly Deli image

SANDWICHES

Belly Deli

1317 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bulgogi + Pork Belly Buns$6.50
Spicy Tofu Sammy$8.50
Taro Chips$2.00
More about Belly Deli
Dozer Café & Roaster image

 

Dozer Café & Roaster

108 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DONUT - Bananas Foster$5.50
A taste of New Orleans! Creamy Bananas Foster custard filling. Sweet brown sugar butter frosting topped with a scoop of Swiss vanilla buttercream and a caramelized banana.
DONUT - 5 Sugar Holes$2.00
The best part of the donut! Rolled in sugar. Simply delicious
Corned Beef Hash$9.00
roasted corned beef brisket, fried egg, potato pancake, Russian dressing
More about Dozer Café & Roaster
Tios Mexican Cafe image

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crisp Americano Taco$3.50
Refried beans, your choice of beef, chicken or pork, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on crisp corn tortilla.
Queso and Chips$8.00
Irresistible as is! Add chorizo, chili or beans to make it truly decadent.
Fish Taco$4.00
Deep fried cod, jalapeno ranch dressing, and citrus coleslaw on a corn tortilla.
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Isalita Cantina Mexicana image

 

Isalita Cantina Mexicana

341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rice & Beans$5.00
rice & black beans
Chicken Tinga Tacos$12.00
chipotle braised chicken, lettuce, crema, radish; served with two tacos
Adobo Chicken Fajitas$20.00
Served with salsa verde, salsa roja, grilled peppers and onions, black beans and rice
Your choice: corn or flour tortillas
More about Isalita Cantina Mexicana
Alpha Diner image

 

Alpha Diner

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Athena Salad$12.00
Our Greek Salad topped with Gyro Meat served with Pita Bread
Gyro Sandwich with Feta Cheese$9.00
Seasoned Lamb and Beef on a Pita with Onion, Tomato, and homemade Tzatziki Sauce
Chicken Gyro$8.00
Sliced Chicken Breast on a Pita with Onion, Tomato, and homemade Tzatziki Sauce
More about Alpha Diner
Salads UP image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS

Salads UP

611 E. Liberty Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (959 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Saddle UP$12.50
Romaine, BBQ Chicken, White Cheddar, Grape Tomatoes, Fire-Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Tortilla Strips, suggested with Chipotle Ranch
Pure Michigan$10.00
Spring Mix, Shaved Parmesan, Candied Walnuts, Dried Michigan Cherries, Apples, Pita Chips, suggested with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Mediterrano$9.50
Warm Grains+Spinach, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Chickpeas, Feta-Beet Dip, Pita Chips, suggested withTurmeric-Tahini Dressing
More about Salads UP
Wolverine Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Wolverine Sushi Bar

413 E HURON ST #C, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.8 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Trippie Hippie$13.00
V, Mild Spicy
Marinated Shiitake, Spicy Tofu, topped with Spicy Tofu, Vegan Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce, blazed
Shrimp Tempura$10.00
Shrimp Tempura, Krab, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce
Spicy Tuna$7.00
GF, Mild Spicy
Spicy minced Tuna with Cucumber
More about Wolverine Sushi Bar

