Ann Arbor American restaurants you'll love

Buttermilk-Fried Chicken 2 pieces $18.00/4 pieces $25.00

Amish chicken marinated in a buttermilk marinade, coated in a Tellicherry pepper seasoned flour then deep fried to a dark golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes and a garnish of yellow mustard slaw. Each basket includes one breast with your choice of thigh, leg or wing. Upgrade any piece to an additional breast for $4.

