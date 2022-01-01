Ann Arbor American restaurants you'll love
More about Jim Brady's - Ann Arbor - 209 S Main
Jim Brady's - Ann Arbor - 209 S Main
209 S. Main Street, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Chicken Kabobs
|$12.00
Smoked Garbanzo Bean Puree, Salsa Verde & Charred Orange Wedge
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
Beer-Battered Haddock, Served with Roasted Steak Cut Potatoes, Crispy Noodle Slaw & Citrus-Dill Tartar
|Impossible Meat Sub
|$20.00
Impossible brand meatballs with marinara, garlic oil, balsamic gastrique & vegan provolone. Served on an Italian sub bun with seasoned fries
More about Good Time Charley's
CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charley's
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Double layer of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and thousand island dressing
|FB Fishbowl
|$16.75
raspberry vodka, island blue pucker, lemonade, sprite
|Pepperoni Styx
Hand twisted bread sticks stuffed with mozzarella and pepperoni, topped with garlic and parmesan
More about Alpha Diner
Alpha Diner
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Athena Salad
|$12.00
Our Greek Salad topped with Gyro Meat served with Pita Bread
|Large Greek Salad
|$10.00
Crisp Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives, Sliced Beets, Banana Peppers, and Our Homemade Greek Dressing served with Pita Bread
|Alpha Breakfast
|$9.00
3 Eggs, 2 Sausage Links, 2 Strips of Bacon, and Ham
More about Zingerman's Roadhouse
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Zingerman's Roadhouse
2501 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Kale & Pinenut (V, GF)
|$11.00
Thinly sliced kale, dried cherries, pine nuts, and SarVecchio parmesan cheese tossed with a lemon garlic vinaigrette.
|2-Piece Buttermilk-Fried Chicken
|$18.00
Amish chicken marinated in a buttermilk marinade, coated in a Tellicherry pepper seasoned flour then deep fried to a dark golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes and a garnish of yellow mustard slaw. Each basket includes one breast with your choice of thigh, leg or wing. Upgrade any piece to an additional breast for $4.
|4-Piece Buttermilk-Fried Chicken
|$25.00
Amish chicken marinated in a buttermilk marinade, coated in a Tellicherry pepper seasoned flour then deep fried to a dark golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes and a garnish of yellow mustard slaw. Each basket includes one breast with your choice of thigh, leg or wing. Upgrade any piece to an additional breast for $4.
More about Fresh Forage
Fresh Forage
5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Moroccan Tofu Bowl
|$15.00
Brown rice, tofu, moroccan sauce (cashew-based), fried plantains, roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, green onion, cilantro
• GF, DF, VEGAN
• Contains: tree nuts (cashews in moroccan sauce), soy (tofu)
|BBQ Pork Belly Rice Bowl
|$17.00
White rice, bbq pork belly, kimchi mayo, pickled carrots & jicama, jalapeños, cucumber, radish, soft-boiled egg, cilantro, green onion
• GF, DF
• Contains: egg (kimchi mayo, soft-boiled egg)
|Tuna Poke Bowl
|$17.50
Brown rice, pineapple-mango salsa, raw Ahi tuna, raw cucumber, cabbage, seaweed salad, carrots, sriracha mayo, GF soy sauce, furikake
• GF, DF
• Contains: egg (sriracha), fish (tuna,), soy (seaweed salad, soy sauce), sesame (seaweed salad, furikake)