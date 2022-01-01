Ann Arbor American restaurants you'll love

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Ann Arbor

Jim Brady's - Ann Arbor - 209 S Main image

 

Jim Brady's - Ann Arbor - 209 S Main

209 S. Main Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Kabobs$12.00
Smoked Garbanzo Bean Puree, Salsa Verde & Charred Orange Wedge
Fish & Chips$20.00
Beer-Battered Haddock, Served with Roasted Steak Cut Potatoes, Crispy Noodle Slaw & Citrus-Dill Tartar
Impossible Meat Sub$20.00
Impossible brand meatballs with marinara, garlic oil, balsamic gastrique & vegan provolone. Served on an Italian sub bun with seasoned fries
More about Jim Brady's - Ann Arbor - 209 S Main
Good Time Charley's image

CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charley's

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.6 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$15.00
Double layer of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and thousand island dressing
FB Fishbowl$16.75
raspberry vodka, island blue pucker, lemonade, sprite
Pepperoni Styx
Hand twisted bread sticks stuffed with mozzarella and pepperoni, topped with garlic and parmesan
More about Good Time Charley's
Alpha Diner image

 

Alpha Diner

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Athena Salad$12.00
Our Greek Salad topped with Gyro Meat served with Pita Bread
Large Greek Salad$10.00
Crisp Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives, Sliced Beets, Banana Peppers, and Our Homemade Greek Dressing served with Pita Bread
Alpha Breakfast$9.00
3 Eggs, 2 Sausage Links, 2 Strips of Bacon, and Ham
More about Alpha Diner
Zingerman's Roadhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Zingerman's Roadhouse

2501 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.8 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kale & Pinenut (V, GF)$11.00
Thinly sliced kale, dried cherries, pine nuts, and SarVecchio parmesan cheese tossed with a lemon garlic vinaigrette.
2-Piece Buttermilk-Fried Chicken$18.00
Buttermilk-Fried Chicken 2 pieces $18.00/4 pieces $25.00
Amish chicken marinated in a buttermilk marinade, coated in a Tellicherry pepper seasoned flour then deep fried to a dark golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes and a garnish of yellow mustard slaw. Each basket includes one breast with your choice of thigh, leg or wing. Upgrade any piece to an additional breast for $4.
4-Piece Buttermilk-Fried Chicken$25.00
Buttermilk-Fried Chicken 2 pieces $18.00/4 pieces $25.00
Amish chicken marinated in a buttermilk marinade, coated in a Tellicherry pepper seasoned flour then deep fried to a dark golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes and a garnish of yellow mustard slaw. Each basket includes one breast with your choice of thigh, leg or wing. Upgrade any piece to an additional breast for $4.
More about Zingerman's Roadhouse
Fresh Forage image

 

Fresh Forage

5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.7 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Moroccan Tofu Bowl$15.00
Brown rice, tofu, moroccan sauce (cashew-based), fried plantains, roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, green onion, cilantro
• GF, DF, VEGAN
• Contains: tree nuts (cashews in moroccan sauce), soy (tofu)
BBQ Pork Belly Rice Bowl$17.00
White rice, bbq pork belly, kimchi mayo, pickled carrots & jicama, jalapeños, cucumber, radish, soft-boiled egg, cilantro, green onion
• GF, DF
• Contains: egg (kimchi mayo, soft-boiled egg)
Tuna Poke Bowl$17.50
Brown rice, pineapple-mango salsa, raw Ahi tuna, raw cucumber, cabbage, seaweed salad, carrots, sriracha mayo, GF soy sauce, furikake
• GF, DF
• Contains: egg (sriracha), fish (tuna,), soy (seaweed salad, soy sauce), sesame (seaweed salad, furikake)
More about Fresh Forage
Haymaker Public House image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Haymaker Public House

203 E WASHINGTON ST, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (3389 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Haymaker Public House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Rice Bowls

French Baguettes

French Fries

Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston