Ann Arbor bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Ann Arbor
More about Cantina Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL
Cantina Taqueria
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$10.50
grilled chicken, jack cheese, mixed peppers, onion, sour cream and pico de gallo
|Burrito
|$6.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, jack cheese and choice of chicken, chorizo, carnitas, steak or roasted veggies
|2 Shredded Chicken Tacos
|$7.00
shredded chicken, pickled onion, tinga sauce, pickled jalapeno, avocado and cilantro
More about The Last Word
The Last Word
102 S 1st St, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Andy's Only - 4 Pack
|$32.00
This easy drinking cocktail is made with vodka, blueberries, basil, ginger beer and lemon honey. It's bright, slightly effervescent and delicious. One of our earliest concoctions that so many patrons have never quite let slip out of memory. Your requests have brought it back for an encore.
NEW! 12oz cans, 10% ABV
|Variety - 4 Pack
|$32.00
NEW! ALL 4 COCKTAILS! 12 oz size, 10% ABV.
Variety is the spice of life. All four cocktails in one convenient pack: The Osborn, You're My Boy Blue, Los Lobos, and Andy's Only.
|The Osborn - 4 Pack
|$32.00
This is the cocktail that put us on the map. Gin, fresh pineapple, fresh lime, fresh jalapeno, and ginger beer.
NEW! 12 oz cans, 10% ABV, and the ginger beer is now incorporated so all you have to do is crack and enjoy!
More about York Food & Drink
York Food & Drink
1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|The Cali
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, avocado spread, smoked Gouda, red onion, tomato, lemon basil aioli, toasted 8-Grain.
|Latte
|$3.50
All cafe beverages will be prepared fresh upon your arrival.
|Caprese Bocata
|$11.00
House-made fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, sea salt, black pepper. Served on Zingerman's French Baguette. Add Prosciutto de Parma for $3.
More about Mani Osteria & Bar
PIZZA
Mani Osteria & Bar
341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$12.00
roasted red pepper, tomato, basil, mozzarella, romesco
|Red Onion & Pistachio
|$18.00
goat cheese, rosemary, garlic cream, chili flake
|Tartufo
|$21.00
forest mushroom, fontina, black truffle, egg
More about Rappourt
Rappourt
2721 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|BLACK BEAN BURGER
|$12.00
House-made vegan black bean patty, mixed greens, salsa, vegan horseradish sauce, pickled red onions, on a vegan focaccia roll. Served with vegan fries.
(Vegan)
|ASIAN FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS
|$10.00
Mix of sweet and spicy. House made sauce composed of a mix of tamari, honey, lime, mint, red pepper. Topped with sesame seeds
(Gluten Free)
(Vegetarian)
|SPICY CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders, sweet and spicy habanero sauce, lettuce, pickles, red onions, ranch in a sun-dried tomato wrap.
More about The Earle Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD
The Earle Restaurant
121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$9.95
Traditional French onion soup enhanced with shallots and chives, served with a crostini and a slice of gruyere for you to finish under a broiler
|Roquefort Beef Tenderloin (GF)
|$42.95
Cross cut sections of beef tenderloin deglazed with Madeira and pan sauced with cream and Roquefort, topped with walnuts and pine nuts. Served with redskin potatoes
|Crab Cakes
|$15.95
Crab cakes served with a roasted red pepper sauce
More about The Session Room
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Session Room
3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Session Nachos
|$14.00
Corn Chips, White Bean, Tomato, Onion, Green Olive, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Cotija, House-made Queso, Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream
|Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Rice, Housemade Kimchi, Fried Egg, Broccoli, Shitake Mushrooms, Cucumbers
|Salmon BLT
|$18.00
Wild Caught and Chargrilled Salmon Filet, Cherrywood Bacon, & Aioli on a Toasted Le Bus Bun
More about Good Time Charley's
CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charley's
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Double layer of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and thousand island dressing
|FB Fishbowl
|$16.75
raspberry vodka, island blue pucker, lemonade, sprite
|Pepperoni Styx
Hand twisted bread sticks stuffed with mozzarella and pepperoni, topped with garlic and parmesan
More about Frasers Pub Inc.
Frasers Pub Inc.
2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|1/3 Pound Fraser Burger
|$10.50
Our hand crafted burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo.
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.50
Lightly fried chicken tenders served atop a mound of fries.
|1/2 Pound Fraser Burger
|$12.75
Our hand crafted burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo.
More about Tomukun Korean BBQ
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
Tomukun Korean BBQ
505 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Dduk Mandoo Guk / Dumpling & Rice Cake Soup
|$14.00
|Dahk Twigim / Chicken Wings
|$12.00
|Soondubu / Tofu Stew
|$13.00
More about Haymaker Public House
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Haymaker Public House
203 E WASHINGTON ST, Ann Arbor
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Bread Stix (Original)
|$13.75
Homemade bread twisted & baked to perfection. Brushed with garlic butter and topped with grated parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Cheesy Bread
|$11.00
Brushed with garlic butter & topped with mozzarella, muenster, cheddar & parmesan. Baked to perfection.
|14" Large Pizza
|$20.95
10 Slices. Pick your favorite toppings & enjoy!
More about LIVE Nightclub
LIVE Nightclub
102 S First St, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|*Early Bird* Standard Entry Ticket
|$25.00
This ticket will allow you to skip the line and enter the club when you arrive. **Early-Bird tickets will close on Thursday, Dec 30 at 11pm or when sold out**
Ticket will be under the name of person purchasing it. If you would like to put it in another person's name please indicate this under "Special Instructions" when purchasing. If ordering multiple tickets, please put names of all guests in "Special Instructions" box or you will be contacted via email for a guest list.
|Standard Entry Ticket
|$20.00
This ticket will allow you to skip the line and enter the club when you arrive. **Pre-order tickets will no longer be available after 5pm on Friday, Dec 31**
Ticket will be under the name of person purchasing it. If you would like to put it in another person's name please indicate this under "Special Instructions" when purchasing. If ordering multiple tickets, please put names of all guests in "Special Instructions" box or you will be contacted via email for a guest list.
|Standard VIP Table Deposit
|$175.00