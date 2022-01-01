Ann Arbor bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Ann Arbor

Cantina Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL

Cantina Taqueria

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (3035 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fajita Quesadilla$10.50
grilled chicken, jack cheese, mixed peppers, onion, sour cream and pico de gallo
Burrito$6.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, jack cheese and choice of chicken, chorizo, carnitas, steak or roasted veggies
2 Shredded Chicken Tacos$7.00
shredded chicken, pickled onion, tinga sauce, pickled jalapeno, avocado and cilantro
More about Cantina Taqueria
The Last Word image

 

The Last Word

102 S 1st St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Andy's Only - 4 Pack$32.00
This easy drinking cocktail is made with vodka, blueberries, basil, ginger beer and lemon honey. It's bright, slightly effervescent and delicious. One of our earliest concoctions that so many patrons have never quite let slip out of memory. Your requests have brought it back for an encore.
NEW! 12oz cans, 10% ABV
Variety - 4 Pack$32.00
NEW! ALL 4 COCKTAILS! 12 oz size, 10% ABV.
Variety is the spice of life. All four cocktails in one convenient pack: The Osborn, You're My Boy Blue, Los Lobos, and Andy's Only.
The Osborn - 4 Pack$32.00
This is the cocktail that put us on the map. Gin, fresh pineapple, fresh lime, fresh jalapeno, and ginger beer.
NEW! 12 oz cans, 10% ABV, and the ginger beer is now incorporated so all you have to do is crack and enjoy!
More about The Last Word
York Food & Drink image

 

York Food & Drink

1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Cali$13.00
Smoked turkey, avocado spread, smoked Gouda, red onion, tomato, lemon basil aioli, toasted 8-Grain.
Latte$3.50
All cafe beverages will be prepared fresh upon your arrival.
Caprese Bocata$11.00
House-made fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, sea salt, black pepper. Served on Zingerman's French Baguette. Add Prosciutto de Parma for $3.
More about York Food & Drink
Mani Osteria & Bar image

PIZZA

Mani Osteria & Bar

341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (2688 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arancini$12.00
roasted red pepper, tomato, basil, mozzarella, romesco
Red Onion & Pistachio$18.00
goat cheese, rosemary, garlic cream, chili flake
Tartufo$21.00
forest mushroom, fontina, black truffle, egg
More about Mani Osteria & Bar
Rappourt image

 

Rappourt

2721 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BLACK BEAN BURGER$12.00
House-made vegan black bean patty, mixed greens, salsa, vegan horseradish sauce, pickled red onions, on a vegan focaccia roll. Served with vegan fries.
(Vegan)
ASIAN FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS$10.00
Mix of sweet and spicy. House made sauce composed of a mix of tamari, honey, lime, mint, red pepper. Topped with sesame seeds
(Gluten Free)
(Vegetarian)
SPICY CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders, sweet and spicy habanero sauce, lettuce, pickles, red onions, ranch in a sun-dried tomato wrap.
More about Rappourt
The Earle Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

The Earle Restaurant

121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (3931 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Soup$9.95
Traditional French onion soup enhanced with shallots and chives, served with a crostini and a slice of gruyere for you to finish under a broiler
Roquefort Beef Tenderloin (GF)$42.95
Cross cut sections of beef tenderloin deglazed with Madeira and pan sauced with cream and Roquefort, topped with walnuts and pine nuts. Served with redskin potatoes
Crab Cakes$15.95
Crab cakes served with a roasted red pepper sauce
More about The Earle Restaurant
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Session Room

3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor

Avg 5 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Session Nachos$14.00
Corn Chips, White Bean, Tomato, Onion, Green Olive, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Cotija, House-made Queso, Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream
Rice Bowl$12.00
Rice, Housemade Kimchi, Fried Egg, Broccoli, Shitake Mushrooms, Cucumbers
Salmon BLT$18.00
Wild Caught and Chargrilled Salmon Filet, Cherrywood Bacon, & Aioli on a Toasted Le Bus Bun
More about The Session Room
Good Time Charley's image

CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charley's

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.6 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$15.00
Double layer of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and thousand island dressing
FB Fishbowl$16.75
raspberry vodka, island blue pucker, lemonade, sprite
Pepperoni Styx
Hand twisted bread sticks stuffed with mozzarella and pepperoni, topped with garlic and parmesan
More about Good Time Charley's
Frasers Pub Inc. image

 

Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/3 Pound Fraser Burger$10.50
Our hand crafted burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo.
Chicken Tender Basket$10.50
Lightly fried chicken tenders served atop a mound of fries.
1/2 Pound Fraser Burger$12.75
Our hand crafted burgers served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo.
More about Frasers Pub Inc.
Tomukun Korean BBQ image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Tomukun Korean BBQ

505 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1770 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dduk Mandoo Guk / Dumpling & Rice Cake Soup$14.00
Dahk Twigim / Chicken Wings$12.00
Soondubu / Tofu Stew$13.00
More about Tomukun Korean BBQ
Haymaker Public House image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Haymaker Public House

203 E WASHINGTON ST, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (3389 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Haymaker Public House
Pizza House Ann Arbor image

 

Pizza House Ann Arbor

618 Church St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Pizza House Ann Arbor
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Stix (Original)$13.75
Homemade bread twisted & baked to perfection. Brushed with garlic butter and topped with grated parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Cheesy Bread$11.00
Brushed with garlic butter & topped with mozzarella, muenster, cheddar & parmesan. Baked to perfection.
14" Large Pizza$20.95
10 Slices. Pick your favorite toppings & enjoy!
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
LIVE Nightclub image

 

LIVE Nightclub

102 S First St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*Early Bird* Standard Entry Ticket$25.00
This ticket will allow you to skip the line and enter the club when you arrive. **Early-Bird tickets will close on Thursday, Dec 30 at 11pm or when sold out**
Ticket will be under the name of person purchasing it. If you would like to put it in another person's name please indicate this under "Special Instructions" when purchasing. If ordering multiple tickets, please put names of all guests in "Special Instructions" box or you will be contacted via email for a guest list.
Standard Entry Ticket$20.00
This ticket will allow you to skip the line and enter the club when you arrive. **Pre-order tickets will no longer be available after 5pm on Friday, Dec 31**
Ticket will be under the name of person purchasing it. If you would like to put it in another person's name please indicate this under "Special Instructions" when purchasing. If ordering multiple tickets, please put names of all guests in "Special Instructions" box or you will be contacted via email for a guest list.
Standard VIP Table Deposit$175.00
More about LIVE Nightclub

