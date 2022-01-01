Ann Arbor cafés you'll love

Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Ann Arbor

York Food & Drink image

 

York Food & Drink

1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Cali$13.00
Smoked turkey, avocado spread, smoked Gouda, red onion, tomato, lemon basil aioli, toasted 8-Grain.
Latte$3.50
All cafe beverages will be prepared fresh upon your arrival.
Caprese Bocata$11.00
House-made fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, sea salt, black pepper. Served on Zingerman's French Baguette. Add Prosciutto de Parma for $3.
More about York Food & Drink
Black Diesel Coffee image

 

Black Diesel Coffee

1423 E. Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mocha$4.50
Brewed Coffee$3.10
Bagel$2.90
More about Black Diesel Coffee
Picasso @ E.B.A. Café image

 

Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
Breakfast Sandwich with Meat
English Muffin or Bagel | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Egg | Choice of Cheese
More about Domino's Farms Office Park

