Ann Arbor cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Ann Arbor
More about York Food & Drink
York Food & Drink
1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|The Cali
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, avocado spread, smoked Gouda, red onion, tomato, lemon basil aioli, toasted 8-Grain.
|Latte
|$3.50
All cafe beverages will be prepared fresh upon your arrival.
|Caprese Bocata
|$11.00
House-made fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, sea salt, black pepper. Served on Zingerman's French Baguette. Add Prosciutto de Parma for $3.
More about Black Diesel Coffee
Black Diesel Coffee
1423 E. Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Mocha
|$4.50
|Brewed Coffee
|$3.10
|Bagel
|$2.90
More about Domino's Farms Office Park
Domino's Farms Office Park
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
|#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
|Breakfast Sandwich with Meat
English Muffin or Bagel | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Egg | Choice of Cheese