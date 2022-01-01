Ann Arbor sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Ann Arbor

Sottinis Sub Shop image

 

Sottinis Sub Shop

205 S 4th Ave,, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#4 Turkey & Cheese$6.25
Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar
#32 Shawarma Wrap$7.50
Onions, lettuce, tomato, Pickle's, and hot sauce
#15 Chipotle Steak$8.99
Onion, Mushrooms, Peppers, Chipotle Ranch, American Cheese
More about Sottinis Sub Shop
The Original Cottage Inn image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Original Cottage Inn

512 East William Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ALFREDO$15.00
Cream, garlic butter, white wine, Parmesan cheese.
COTTAGE INN CHEESEBREAD$12.00
Fresh baked bread brushed with garlic herb olive oil, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
CALAMARI FRITTI$14.00
Served with marinara sauce.
More about The Original Cottage Inn
Rappourt image

 

Rappourt

2721 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BLACK BEAN BURGER$12.00
House-made vegan black bean patty, mixed greens, salsa, vegan horseradish sauce, pickled red onions, on a vegan focaccia roll. Served with vegan fries.
(Vegan)
ASIAN FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS$10.00
Mix of sweet and spicy. House made sauce composed of a mix of tamari, honey, lime, mint, red pepper. Topped with sesame seeds
(Gluten Free)
(Vegetarian)
SPICY CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders, sweet and spicy habanero sauce, lettuce, pickles, red onions, ranch in a sun-dried tomato wrap.
More about Rappourt
Zingerman's Creamery image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CHEESE

Zingerman's Creamery

3723 Plaza Dr, Suite 2, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
La Quercia Prosciutto Americano - 2oz$11.00
Silky, rich and sweet prosciutto made in Iowa from humanely raised family farms
Zingerman's Bakehouse French Baguette$3.00
Authentically crispy French-style baguette made fresh every morning here in Ann Arbor!
Pleasant Ridge Reserve
The most-awarded cheese in American history! Zingerman's selects its wheels to be aged with amazing complexity
More about Zingerman's Creamery
Belly Deli image

SANDWICHES

Belly Deli

1317 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bulgogi + Pork Belly Buns$6.50
Spicy Tofu Sammy$8.50
Taro Chips$2.00
More about Belly Deli

