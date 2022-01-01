Ann Arbor sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Ann Arbor
Sottinis Sub Shop
205 S 4th Ave,, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|#4 Turkey & Cheese
|$6.25
Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar
|#32 Shawarma Wrap
|$7.50
Onions, lettuce, tomato, Pickle's, and hot sauce
|#15 Chipotle Steak
|$8.99
Onion, Mushrooms, Peppers, Chipotle Ranch, American Cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Original Cottage Inn
512 East William Street, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|ALFREDO
|$15.00
Cream, garlic butter, white wine, Parmesan cheese.
|COTTAGE INN CHEESEBREAD
|$12.00
Fresh baked bread brushed with garlic herb olive oil, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
|CALAMARI FRITTI
|$14.00
Served with marinara sauce.
Rappourt
2721 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|BLACK BEAN BURGER
|$12.00
House-made vegan black bean patty, mixed greens, salsa, vegan horseradish sauce, pickled red onions, on a vegan focaccia roll. Served with vegan fries.
(Vegan)
|ASIAN FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS
|$10.00
Mix of sweet and spicy. House made sauce composed of a mix of tamari, honey, lime, mint, red pepper. Topped with sesame seeds
(Gluten Free)
(Vegetarian)
|SPICY CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders, sweet and spicy habanero sauce, lettuce, pickles, red onions, ranch in a sun-dried tomato wrap.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CHEESE
Zingerman's Creamery
3723 Plaza Dr, Suite 2, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|La Quercia Prosciutto Americano - 2oz
|$11.00
Silky, rich and sweet prosciutto made in Iowa from humanely raised family farms
|Zingerman's Bakehouse French Baguette
|$3.00
Authentically crispy French-style baguette made fresh every morning here in Ann Arbor!
|Pleasant Ridge Reserve
The most-awarded cheese in American history! Zingerman's selects its wheels to be aged with amazing complexity