Ann Arbor pizza restaurants you'll love

Mani Osteria & Bar image

PIZZA

Mani Osteria & Bar

341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (2688 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arancini$12.00
roasted red pepper, tomato, basil, mozzarella, romesco
Red Onion & Pistachio$18.00
goat cheese, rosemary, garlic cream, chili flake
Tartufo$21.00
forest mushroom, fontina, black truffle, egg
More about Mani Osteria & Bar
The Original Cottage Inn image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Original Cottage Inn

512 East William Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ALFREDO$15.00
Cream, garlic butter, white wine, Parmesan cheese.
COTTAGE INN CHEESEBREAD$12.00
Fresh baked bread brushed with garlic herb olive oil, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
CALAMARI FRITTI$14.00
Served with marinara sauce.
More about The Original Cottage Inn
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina image

PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Capricciosa$16.50
House blend mozzarella, Italian ham, fresh mushroom, artichoke
Bacco Sausage$16.50
house blend mozzarella, roasted onion, hot peppers, house made sausage
Small Chop Salad$8.50
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Session Room

3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor

Avg 5 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Session Nachos$14.00
Corn Chips, White Bean, Tomato, Onion, Green Olive, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Cotija, House-made Queso, Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream
Rice Bowl$12.00
Rice, Housemade Kimchi, Fried Egg, Broccoli, Shitake Mushrooms, Cucumbers
Salmon BLT$18.00
Wild Caught and Chargrilled Salmon Filet, Cherrywood Bacon, & Aioli on a Toasted Le Bus Bun
More about The Session Room
Pizza House Ann Arbor image

 

Pizza House Ann Arbor

618 Church St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Pizza House Ann Arbor
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Stix (Original)$13.75
Homemade bread twisted & baked to perfection. Brushed with garlic butter and topped with grated parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Cheesy Bread$11.00
Brushed with garlic butter & topped with mozzarella, muenster, cheddar & parmesan. Baked to perfection.
14" Large Pizza$20.95
10 Slices. Pick your favorite toppings & enjoy!
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout

