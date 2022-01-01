Ann Arbor pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Mani Osteria & Bar
341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor
Popular items
Arancini
$12.00
roasted red pepper, tomato, basil, mozzarella, romesco
Red Onion & Pistachio
$18.00
goat cheese, rosemary, garlic cream, chili flake
Tartufo
$21.00
forest mushroom, fontina, black truffle, egg
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Original Cottage Inn
512 East William Street, Ann Arbor
Popular items
ALFREDO
$15.00
Cream, garlic butter, white wine, Parmesan cheese.
COTTAGE INN CHEESEBREAD
$12.00
Fresh baked bread brushed with garlic herb olive oil, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
CALAMARI FRITTI
$14.00
Served with marinara sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor
Popular items
Capricciosa
$16.50
House blend mozzarella, Italian ham, fresh mushroom, artichoke
Bacco Sausage
$16.50
house blend mozzarella, roasted onion, hot peppers, house made sausage
Small Chop Salad
$8.50
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Session Room
3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor
Popular items
Session Nachos
$14.00
Corn Chips, White Bean, Tomato, Onion, Green Olive, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Cotija, House-made Queso, Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream
Rice Bowl
$12.00
Rice, Housemade Kimchi, Fried Egg, Broccoli, Shitake Mushrooms, Cucumbers
Salmon BLT
$18.00
Wild Caught and Chargrilled Salmon Filet, Cherrywood Bacon, & Aioli on a Toasted Le Bus Bun
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
Popular items
Bread Stix (Original)
$13.75
Homemade bread twisted & baked to perfection. Brushed with garlic butter and topped with grated parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Cheesy Bread
$11.00
Brushed with garlic butter & topped with mozzarella, muenster, cheddar & parmesan. Baked to perfection.
14" Large Pizza
$20.95
10 Slices. Pick your favorite toppings & enjoy!