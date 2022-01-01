Antipasto salad in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve antipasto salad
More about Palio - Palio - Ann Arbor
Palio - Palio - Ann Arbor
347 S. Main St, Ann Arbor
|Antipasto Chopped Salad
|$14.95
Chicken, heirloom tomato, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, olive, artichoke, pepperoncini, and chopped greens with lemon herb vinaigrette
More about Pizza House
Pizza House
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|ANTIPASTO SALAD
|$8.95
Salad greens, tomato, pepperoncini, red onion, black olive, hard salami, pepperoni & cheese. Typically served with Italian Dressing.
More about The Original Cottage Inn - William St
The Original Cottage Inn - William St
512 E William St, Ann Arbor
|Antipasto Salad
|$17.00
Crisp romaine tossed in our house Italian dressing, topped with kalamata olives, cucumber, pepperoncini, cherry tomatoes, red onion, beets, Genoa salami, Capicola ham, and Provolone cheese.