Antipasto salad in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Palio - Palio - Ann Arbor

347 S. Main St, Ann Arbor

TakeoutDelivery
Antipasto Chopped Salad$14.95
Chicken, heirloom tomato, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, olive, artichoke, pepperoncini, and chopped greens with lemon herb vinaigrette
Pizza House

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

Takeout
ANTIPASTO SALAD$8.95
Salad greens, tomato, pepperoncini, red onion, black olive, hard salami, pepperoni & cheese. Typically served with Italian Dressing.
The Original Cottage Inn - William St

512 E William St, Ann Arbor

Takeout
Antipasto Salad$17.00
Crisp romaine tossed in our house Italian dressing, topped with kalamata olives, cucumber, pepperoncini, cherry tomatoes, red onion, beets, Genoa salami, Capicola ham, and Provolone cheese.
