Arugula salad in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve arugula salad
York Food & Drink
1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor
|Arugula Salad
|$7.00
Arugula, red onion, tomato, sea salt, black pepper, extra-virgin olive oil, Modena balsamic vinegar
PIZZA
Mani Osteria & Bar
341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor
|Arugula Salad
|$13.00
mushroom, crispy shallot, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor
|Large Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Shaved grana padano, lemon oil
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the grana padano cheese)
|Sm Arugula Salad
|$8.00
Shaved grana padano, lemon oil
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the grana padano cheese)