Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve arugula salad

Item pic

 

York Food & Drink

1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Arugula Salad$7.00
Arugula, red onion, tomato, sea salt, black pepper, extra-virgin olive oil, Modena balsamic vinegar
More about York Food & Drink
Arugula Salad image

PIZZA

Mani Osteria & Bar

341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (2688 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad$13.00
mushroom, crispy shallot, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
More about Mani Osteria & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Arugula Salad$14.00
Shaved grana padano, lemon oil
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the grana padano cheese)
Sm Arugula Salad$8.00
Shaved grana padano, lemon oil
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the grana padano cheese)
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Hash Browns

Turkey Clubs

Gnocchi

Reuben

Rigatoni

Chai Lattes

Mushroom Burgers

Greek Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston