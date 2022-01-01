Asian salad in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve asian salad
More about Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor - Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor - Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR
|Asian Crunch Salad
|$13.95
mixed greens, orange, avocado, cucumber, cashews, ginger-soy vinaigrette, and crispy wontons
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor
|**FARMER'S MARKET SPECIAL** Asian Cucumber Salad
|$8.00
Market cucumbers and yellow onions tossed in a ginger sesame sauce topped with sesame seeds and crushed red pepper. Garnished with a Nasturtium flower and leaf (edible!).
No modifications or substitutions.
Allergens: soy, sesame