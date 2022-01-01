Bacon cheeseburgers in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Sparrow Kitchen
Sparrow Kitchen
407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor
|Double Bacon Burger
|$10.00
Two smash patties, bacon, cheddar, chipotle Mayo.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|BACON CHEDDAR BURGER
|$19.95
1/2 pound burger topped with plenty of smoked bacon & melted cheddar cheese, with lettuce, sliced tomato & red onion. Served with one side dish.
|7" Personal Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.75
Bacon, Ground Beef, Onion, Tomato, Cheddar& Mozzarella Cheeses.
|14" Large Bacon Cheeseburger
|$32.55
Bacon, Ground Beef, Onion, Tomato, Cheddar& Mozzarella Cheeses.
More about Good Time Charley's
CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charley's
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Charley’s BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.50
Our namesake burger consists of a fried onion ring atop bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, & BBQ sauce
More about Alpha Koney Island
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$11.00
Topped with Crisp Bacon, Cheddar cheese, and BBQ Sauce
|All American Bacon Burger
|$11.00
Topped with Crisp Bacon and American cheese