Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boston cream pies in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve boston cream pies

Dozer Café & Roaster image

 

Dozer Café & Roaster

112 Jackson Plaza, Scio Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
DONUT - Boston Cream Pie$4.00
Creamy baked vanilla custard filling topped with rich chocolate ganache
More about Dozer Café & Roaster
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Boston Cream Pie
Vanilla chiffon cake filled with vanilla bean pastry cream, iced with vanilla buttercream and glazed with dark chocolate ganache.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse
Item pic

 

Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boston Cream Pie
Vanilla chiffon cake filled with vanilla bean pastry cream, iced with vanilla buttercream and glazed with dark chocolate ganache.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Pretzels

Turkey Reuben

Chicken Caesar Salad

Fish And Chips

Key Lime Pies

Black Bean Burgers

Blueberry Pies

Cornbread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston