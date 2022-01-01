Bruschetta in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about The Original Cottage Inn
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Original Cottage Inn
512 East William Street, Ann Arbor
|BRUSCHETTA
|$13.00
Toasted Cottage Inn bread topped with balsamic tomato concasse, asiago cheese, and basil.
More about The Earle Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD
The Earle Restaurant
121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor
|Bruschetta
|$15.95
Toasted Earle bread rubbed with garlic and topped with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, and blistered cherry tomatoes.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Bruschetta
|$14.75
Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, roasted garlic & fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic vinegar