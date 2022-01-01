Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Original Cottage Inn

512 East William Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
Takeout
BRUSCHETTA$13.00
Toasted Cottage Inn bread topped with balsamic tomato concasse, asiago cheese, and basil.
More about The Original Cottage Inn
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

The Earle Restaurant

121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (3931 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$15.95
Toasted Earle bread rubbed with garlic and topped with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, and blistered cherry tomatoes.
More about The Earle Restaurant
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$14.75
Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, roasted garlic & fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic vinegar
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Item pic

 

Carson's American Bistro

2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Shrimp Scampi Bruschetta$13.95
More about Carson's American Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chocolate Mousse

Prime Ribs

Egg Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Clams

Spinach Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston