Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve cake

Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club image

 

Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club

400 East Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE (gf, nf)$6.00
dense chocolate cake, berries
More about Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club
Item pic

 

Sparrow Kitchen

407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$8.00
Guernsey ice cream blended with carrot cake and milk, topped with whip cream
Hot Cakes$8.00
3 small pancakes, whipped butter, powdered sugar
More about Sparrow Kitchen
Item pic

 

Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor

341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Cakes$35.95
Maryland Style Crab Cake$17.95
jumbo blue crab, pan seared cake, mustard sauce, & spring mix tossed with fruit and nuts
More about Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
The Earle Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

The Earle Restaurant

121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (3931 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Cake with Raspberry Puree$8.00
A dense almond cake topped with powdered sugar, slivered almonds served with a raspberry puree.
Crab Cakes$15.95
Crab cakes served with a roasted red pepper sauce
More about The Earle Restaurant
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.45
Moist flavorful, this cake incorporates bits of raisins, walnuts, crushed pineapple, cinnamon and grated carrots with a tangy lush cream cheese icing. Delicious!
Blueberry Crumb Cake Muffin$5.35
A large 4oz Muffin made with wild blueberries, creamy Neufchatel cheese & topped with crisp cake topping.
Red Velvet Layer Cake$3.85
This striking red cupcake is topped with rich cream cheese mousse, a swirl of light and fluffy whipped cream and red velvet cake crumbs for a dessert that is as stunning as it is scrumptious.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Item pic

 

Palm Palace Restaurant

2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Lemon Cake$5.99
Chocolate Cake$5.99
More about Palm Palace Restaurant
Dozer Café & Roaster image

 

Dozer Café & Roaster

112 Jackson Plaza, Scio Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake Batter Steamer$3.00
Cake Batter Latte$6.00
Made with house cake batter simple
More about Dozer Café & Roaster
Consumer pic

 

Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain N.Y. Style Cheese Cake$5.00
More about Alpha Koney Island
Item pic

 

Carson's American Bistro

2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.95
More about Carson's American Bistro
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Spring Roses Cake$45.00
Buttermilk cake filled with vanilla bean pastry cream and fresh strawberries and iced with hand piped yellow buttercream rosettes with a sprinkle of sparkle.
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate buttermilk cake made with Guernsey buttermilk and full fat cocoa, iced with dark chocolate buttercream.
Jake's Cake, Angel Food$9.99
Classic Angel food cake made special with real vanilla beans.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse
Banner pic

 

The Ravens Club

207 South Main Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Cake$6.00
More about The Ravens Club
Frasers Pub Inc. image

 

Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.50
Three layers of carrot cake made with delicious cream cheese frosting then garnished with walnuts and white chocolate
Chocolate Layer Cake$7.50
Drizzled chocolate icing topped over four layers of moist cake and fudgy frosting. A chocolate lover's dream
More about Frasers Pub Inc.
Tomukun Korean BBQ image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Tomukun Korean BBQ

505 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1770 reviews)
Takeout
Dduk Mandoo Guk / Dumpling & Rice Cake Soup$14.00
Dduk Boki / Spicy Rice Cakes$14.00
Dduk Guk / Rice Cake Soup$12.00
More about Tomukun Korean BBQ
Item pic

 

Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roses Cake$40.00
Buttermilk cake filled with vanilla bean pastry cream and fresh strawberries and iced with hand piped yellow buttercream rosettes with a sprinkle of sparkle.
Chocolate Cake (Cake of the Month)
Chocolate buttermilk cake made with Guernsey buttermilk and full fat cocoa, iced with dark chocolate buttercream.
Hummingbird Cake
A southern cake made with pineapple, banana, coconut, & pecans covered in cream cheese frosting.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Cannolis

Pancakes

Edamame

Crispy Chicken

Egg Rolls

Gnocchi

Reuben

Rice Bowls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston