Cake in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club
400 East Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE (gf, nf)
|$6.00
dense chocolate cake, berries
Sparrow Kitchen
407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Guernsey ice cream blended with carrot cake and milk, topped with whip cream
|Hot Cakes
|$8.00
3 small pancakes, whipped butter, powdered sugar
Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR
|Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Cakes
|$35.95
|Maryland Style Crab Cake
|$17.95
jumbo blue crab, pan seared cake, mustard sauce, & spring mix tossed with fruit and nuts
PASTA • SEAFOOD
The Earle Restaurant
121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor
|Almond Cake with Raspberry Puree
|$8.00
A dense almond cake topped with powdered sugar, slivered almonds served with a raspberry puree.
|Crab Cakes
|$15.95
Crab cakes served with a roasted red pepper sauce
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Carrot Cake
|$7.45
Moist flavorful, this cake incorporates bits of raisins, walnuts, crushed pineapple, cinnamon and grated carrots with a tangy lush cream cheese icing. Delicious!
|Blueberry Crumb Cake Muffin
|$5.35
A large 4oz Muffin made with wild blueberries, creamy Neufchatel cheese & topped with crisp cake topping.
|Red Velvet Layer Cake
|$3.85
This striking red cupcake is topped with rich cream cheese mousse, a swirl of light and fluffy whipped cream and red velvet cake crumbs for a dessert that is as stunning as it is scrumptious.
Palm Palace Restaurant
2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor
|Italian Lemon Cake
|$5.99
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.99
Dozer Café & Roaster
112 Jackson Plaza, Scio Township
|Cake Batter Steamer
|$3.00
|Cake Batter Latte
|$6.00
Made with house cake batter simple
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Plain N.Y. Style Cheese Cake
|$5.00
Carson's American Bistro
2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.95
SANDWICHES
Zingerman's Bakehouse
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Spring Roses Cake
|$45.00
Buttermilk cake filled with vanilla bean pastry cream and fresh strawberries and iced with hand piped yellow buttercream rosettes with a sprinkle of sparkle.
|Chocolate Cake
Chocolate buttermilk cake made with Guernsey buttermilk and full fat cocoa, iced with dark chocolate buttercream.
|Jake's Cake, Angel Food
|$9.99
Classic Angel food cake made special with real vanilla beans.
Frasers Pub Inc.
2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor
|Carrot Cake
|$7.50
Three layers of carrot cake made with delicious cream cheese frosting then garnished with walnuts and white chocolate
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$7.50
Drizzled chocolate icing topped over four layers of moist cake and fudgy frosting. A chocolate lover's dream
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
Tomukun Korean BBQ
505 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor
|Dduk Mandoo Guk / Dumpling & Rice Cake Soup
|$14.00
|Dduk Boki / Spicy Rice Cakes
|$14.00
|Dduk Guk / Rice Cake Soup
|$12.00
Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Roses Cake
|$40.00
Buttermilk cake filled with vanilla bean pastry cream and fresh strawberries and iced with hand piped yellow buttercream rosettes with a sprinkle of sparkle.
|Chocolate Cake (Cake of the Month)
Chocolate buttermilk cake made with Guernsey buttermilk and full fat cocoa, iced with dark chocolate buttercream.
|Hummingbird Cake
A southern cake made with pineapple, banana, coconut, & pecans covered in cream cheese frosting.