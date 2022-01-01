Cappuccino in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about York Food & Drink
York Food & Drink
1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor
|Cappuccino
|$3.50
All cafe beverages will be prepared fresh upon your arrival.
More about The Great Commoner
The Great Commoner
110 E. Washington, Ann Arbor
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam
Dry capp: espresso, less steamed milk, more foam
More about Dozer Café & Roaster
Dozer Café & Roaster
112 Jackson Plaza, Scio Township
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
Shorter drink with espresso and steamed milk
More about Fresh Forage
Fresh Forage
5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Cappuccino
|$6.00
2 shots espresso, a bit of steamed milk, thick foam finish
|Cappuccino
|$6.00