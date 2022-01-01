Caramel cake in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve caramel cake
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor
|Caramel Macchiato Cake
|$4.50
Espresso flavored cake filled with an espresso buttercream and drizzled with caramel.
Allergens: wheat, coconut, soy
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Ann Arbor
SANDWICHES
Zingerman's Bakehouse - Ann Arbor
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Caramel Apple Cake
|$0.00
3 layers of apple butter spice cake filled with more apple butter and frosted in rich caramel buttercream. The 3 layer Zinghigh cake serves 6-10.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced - 3711 Plaza Drive
Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced - 3711 Plaza Drive
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Caramel Apple Cake
|$0.00
A moist spiced apple cake filled with apple butter and frosted in caramel buttercream. A delicious alternative to pie for the holiday season!