Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caramel cake in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve caramel cake

Item pic

 

Detroit Street Filling Station

300 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caramel Macchiato Cake$4.50
Espresso flavored cake filled with an espresso buttercream and drizzled with caramel.
Allergens: wheat, coconut, soy
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse - Ann Arbor

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Caramel Apple Cake$0.00
3 layers of apple butter spice cake filled with more apple butter and frosted in rich caramel buttercream. The 3 layer Zinghigh cake serves 6-10.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Ann Arbor
Item pic

 

Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced - 3711 Plaza Drive

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caramel Apple Cake$0.00
A moist spiced apple cake filled with apple butter and frosted in caramel buttercream. A delicious alternative to pie for the holiday season!
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced - 3711 Plaza Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Waffles

Antipasto Salad

Omelettes

Tortas

Tarts

Rice Pudding

Carbonara

Chocolate Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (933 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1894 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston