Carrot cake in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve carrot cake

BG pic

 

Sparrow Kitchen

407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$8.00
Guernsey ice cream blended with carrot cake and milk, topped with whip cream
More about Sparrow Kitchen
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.45
Moist flavorful, this cake incorporates bits of raisins, walnuts, crushed pineapple, cinnamon and grated carrots with a tangy lush cream cheese icing. Delicious!
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake
Made w/freshly grated carrots, toasted walnuts and freshly milled organic Michigan wheat & iced with a cream cheese & lemon frosting.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse
Frasers Pub Inc. image

 

Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.50
Three layers of carrot cake made with delicious cream cheese frosting then garnished with walnuts and white chocolate
More about Frasers Pub Inc.
Item pic

 

Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake
Made w/freshly grated carrots, toasted walnuts and freshly milled organic Michigan wheat & iced with a cream cheese & lemon frosting.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

