Carrot cake in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve carrot cake
Sparrow Kitchen
407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Guernsey ice cream blended with carrot cake and milk, topped with whip cream
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Carrot Cake
|$7.45
Moist flavorful, this cake incorporates bits of raisins, walnuts, crushed pineapple, cinnamon and grated carrots with a tangy lush cream cheese icing. Delicious!
Zingerman's Bakehouse
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Carrot Cake
Made w/freshly grated carrots, toasted walnuts and freshly milled organic Michigan wheat & iced with a cream cheese & lemon frosting.
Frasers Pub Inc.
2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor
|Carrot Cake
|$7.50
Three layers of carrot cake made with delicious cream cheese frosting then garnished with walnuts and white chocolate