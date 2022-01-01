Cheeseburgers in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|LATE (5) CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS
|$20.75
|7" Personal Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.75
Bacon, Ground Beef, Onion, Tomato, Cheddar& Mozzarella Cheeses.
|14" Large Bacon Cheeseburger
|$32.55
Bacon, Ground Beef, Onion, Tomato, Cheddar& Mozzarella Cheeses.
CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charley's
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Double layer of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and thousand island dressing
|Charley’s BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.50
Our namesake burger consists of a fried onion ring atop bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, & BBQ sauce
Wacker Chemical
4950 South State Road, Ann Arbor
|#2 | Picasso Classic Cheeseburger
|$7.59
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Two Slices of American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
Domino's Farms Office Park
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor
|#3 | Picasso Classic Double Cheeseburger
2 - 1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patties | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex
2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor
Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor
403 East Washington, Ann Arbor
|Double Cheeseburger
|$11.00
University of Michigan School of Nursing
300 N. Ingalls, Ann Arbor
University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center
1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor
University of Michigan Law School
625 State Street, Ann Arbor
University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center
1000 Wall Street, Ann Arbor
University of Michigan The Link
1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor
