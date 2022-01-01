Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve cheesecake

Sparrow Kitchen

407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor

Strawberry Cheesecake$8.00
Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor

341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR

Seasonal Cheesecake$8.95
New York style cheesecake flavored for the season
Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

Ben&Jerry's Strawberry Cheesecake$8.46
Strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries and a graham cracker swirl.
New York Cheesecake$8.95
Big enough for two! A rich creamy dessert in the traditional New York style with chocolate, caramel or strawberries
Palm Palace Restaurant

2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor

Colossal New York Cheesecake$5.99
Tray Cheesecake$30.00
Detroit Wing Company

3234 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$6.99
Oreo Cheesecake$6.99
Zingerman's Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Rhubarb Swirl Cheesecake$40.00
Our classic cheesecake with a swirl of tart rhubarb compote on a sugar cookie crust.
BH Classic Cheesecake$30.00
A New York style vanilla bean cheesecake made with Bakehouse spiced graham cracker crust and Zingerman's Creamery cheese.
Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Rhubarb Swirl Cheesecake$40.00
Our classic cheesecake with a fresh swirl of tart rhubarb compote over a sugar cookie crust.
BH Classic Cheesecake$40.00
A New York style vanilla bean cheesecake made with Bakehouse spiced graham cracker crust and Zingerman's Creamery cheese.
