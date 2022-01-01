Cheesecake in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve cheesecake
Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR
|Seasonal Cheesecake
|$8.95
New York style cheesecake flavored for the season
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Ben&Jerry's Strawberry Cheesecake
|$8.46
Strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries and a graham cracker swirl.
|New York Cheesecake
|$8.95
Big enough for two! A rich creamy dessert in the traditional New York style with chocolate, caramel or strawberries
Palm Palace Restaurant
2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor
|Colossal New York Cheesecake
|$5.99
|Tray Cheesecake
|$30.00
Detroit Wing Company
3234 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor
|Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
|$6.99
|Oreo Cheesecake
|$6.99
Zingerman's Bakehouse
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Rhubarb Swirl Cheesecake
|$40.00
Our classic cheesecake with a swirl of tart rhubarb compote on a sugar cookie crust.
|BH Classic Cheesecake
|$30.00
A New York style vanilla bean cheesecake made with Bakehouse spiced graham cracker crust and Zingerman's Creamery cheese.
