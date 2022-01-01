Chef salad in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chef salad
Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor
|Chef's Salad
|$6.99
|Chef's Potato Salad
PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor
|Large Chef's Garden Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)
|Small Chef's Garden Salad
|$7.50
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)