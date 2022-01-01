Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe

2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef's Salad$6.99
Chef's Potato Salad
More about Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Chef's Garden Salad$13.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)
Small Chef's Garden Salad$7.50
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEF SALAD$8.95
Salad greens, tomato, red onion, mushrooms, ham, salami, black olives, pepperoncini, american & mozzarella cheese, & croutons
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout

