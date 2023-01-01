Chicken pasta in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Pizza House
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$22.95
All-white meat chicken, lightly breaded, atop a bed of Fettuccine, covered with your choice of sauce and topped with mozzarella, baked to perfection. Served with fresh oven-baked garlic bread.
The Original Cottage Inn - William St
512 E William St, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Artichoke Pasta
|$20.00
Tender chicken breast sautéed with tomato, scallion, fresh mushrooms, and artichoke hearts, then tossed with fettuccine and a zesty tomato-basil cream sauce.
|Blackened Chicken Pasta
|$19.00
Blackened chicken, fresh mushrooms, scallion, roasted red pepper, and spaghettini tossed with Alfredo.
The Ravens Club - 207 South Main Street
207 South Main Street, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$18.00
House-made pesto on spaghetti with grilled chicken, parmesan reggiano, and pine-nuts (dish can be ordered without whole pine-nuts, but the pesto sauce itself contains pine-nuts)