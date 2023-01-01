Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Item pic

 

Pizza House

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$22.95
All-white meat chicken, lightly breaded, atop a bed of Fettuccine, covered with your choice of sauce and topped with mozzarella, baked to perfection. Served with fresh oven-baked garlic bread.
More about Pizza House
Item pic

 

The Original Cottage Inn - William St

512 E William St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Artichoke Pasta$20.00
Tender chicken breast sautéed with tomato, scallion, fresh mushrooms, and artichoke hearts, then tossed with fettuccine and a zesty tomato-basil cream sauce.
Blackened Chicken Pasta$19.00
Blackened chicken, fresh mushrooms, scallion, roasted red pepper, and spaghettini tossed with Alfredo.
More about The Original Cottage Inn - William St
Item pic

 

The Ravens Club - 207 South Main Street

207 South Main Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pesto Pasta$18.00
House-made pesto on spaghetti with grilled chicken, parmesan reggiano, and pine-nuts (dish can be ordered without whole pine-nuts, but the pesto sauce itself contains pine-nuts)
More about The Ravens Club - 207 South Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Chicken Soup

Chicken Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Garden Salad

Chocolate Bars

Fudge

Coleslaw

Prosciutto

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (648 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1978 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston