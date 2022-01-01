Chicken salad in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chicken salad
York Food & Drink
1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Salad .25 - side
|$5.50
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Sottinis Sub Shop
205 S 4th Ave,, Ann Arbor
|#13 Chicken Salad Sub
|$6.50
Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar
|Chicken Salad Container
|$3.99
Sparrow Kitchen
407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Salad
|$8.00
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor
|Oriental Chicken Salad
|$6.99
Spring Mix, Crispy Chicken, Toasted Almonds, Red Onion, Crispy Chow Mein Noodles and served with Toasted Sesame Asian Vinaigrette
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$6.99
Romaine, Bleu Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Hardboiled Egg, Red Onion, Bacon Avocado & Turkey
|Firecracker Chicken Salad
|$6.99
Romaine, Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese, Buffalo Sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Original Cottage Inn
512 East William Street, Ann Arbor
|SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
|$18.00
Arugula, crisp romaine, avocado, black beans, corn, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, and cilantro, with a side of our chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with grilled, bronzed chicken.
BURRITOS
BTB Burrito
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Shredded Chicken Salad
|$8.25
Romaine lettuce, with shredded chicken, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack Cheese, with house vinaigrette on the side.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.25
Romaine lettuce, with grilled chicken, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack Cheese, with house vinaigrette on the side.
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$8.95
Salad greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, celery and spicy Buffalo Chicken Breast topped with gorgonzola
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$7.75
Fresh cut romaine, grilled chicken breast, parmesan and croutons
|FRIED CHICKEN SALAD
Salad greens, red onions, cucumbers, celery, carrots, tomatoes, cheddar & mozzarella, topped with our famous fried chicken tenders.
Palm Palace Restaurant
2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor
|NEW - Chicken Fattoush Salad
|$14.99
Romaine lettuce, parsley, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and toasted pita bread, tossed with our house dressing; topped with marinated chicken
Tios Mexican Cafe
401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor
|Fajita Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled fajita chicken on organic greens, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and fried tortilla strips.
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Scoop of Chicken Salad
|$3.00
|Caeser Salad with Chicken
|$13.00
Romaine Lettuce Tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, and Croutons served with Garlic Bread
|Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Domino's Farms Office Park
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor
|#16 | Nihad's Chicken Salad
Ni’s Chicken Salad | Swiss | Lettuce | Tomato | Whole Grain Bread
SANDWICHES
Zingerman's Bakehouse
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Mara's Chicken Salad Salad
|$7.99
Our classic chicken salad on a bed of greens with cucumber, red onion, walnuts and dried cherries.
|Frank's No Spring Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.49
with romaine lettuce and chicken salad made with fresh tarragon on Challah bread.
|Chicken Salad
We roast our chicken in house and hand pull it before mixing with onions, celery, mayo and fresh tarragon .