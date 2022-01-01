Chicken salad in Ann Arbor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

York Food & Drink image

 

York Food & Drink

1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad .25 - side$5.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
More about York Food & Drink
Sottinis Sub Shop image

 

Sottinis Sub Shop

205 S 4th Ave,, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#13 Chicken Salad Sub$6.50
Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar
Chicken Salad Container$3.99
More about Sottinis Sub Shop
BG pic

 

Sparrow Kitchen

407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$8.00
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
More about Sparrow Kitchen
Item pic

 

Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe

2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oriental Chicken Salad$6.99
Spring Mix, Crispy Chicken, Toasted Almonds, Red Onion, Crispy Chow Mein Noodles and served with Toasted Sesame Asian Vinaigrette
Chicken Cobb Salad$6.99
Romaine, Bleu Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Hardboiled Egg, Red Onion, Bacon Avocado & Turkey
Firecracker Chicken Salad$6.99
Romaine, Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese, Buffalo Sauce
More about Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Original Cottage Inn

512 East William Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
Takeout
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD$18.00
Arugula, crisp romaine, avocado, black beans, corn, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, and cilantro, with a side of our chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with grilled, bronzed chicken.
More about The Original Cottage Inn
Banner pic

BURRITOS

BTB Burrito

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2414 reviews)
Takeout
Shredded Chicken Salad$8.25
Romaine lettuce, with shredded chicken, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack Cheese, with house vinaigrette on the side.
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.25
Romaine lettuce, with grilled chicken, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack Cheese, with house vinaigrette on the side.
More about BTB Burrito
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$8.95
Salad greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, celery and spicy Buffalo Chicken Breast topped with gorgonzola
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$7.75
Fresh cut romaine, grilled chicken breast, parmesan and croutons
FRIED CHICKEN SALAD
Salad greens, red onions, cucumbers, celery, carrots, tomatoes, cheddar & mozzarella, topped with our famous fried chicken tenders.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Item pic

 

Palm Palace Restaurant

2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
NEW - Chicken Fattoush Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, parsley, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and toasted pita bread, tossed with our house dressing; topped with marinated chicken
More about Palm Palace Restaurant
Item pic

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled fajita chicken on organic greens, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and fried tortilla strips.
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Item pic

 

Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scoop of Chicken Salad$3.00
Caeser Salad with Chicken$13.00
Romaine Lettuce Tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, and Croutons served with Garlic Bread
Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Alpha Koney Island
Item pic

 

Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#16 | Nihad's Chicken Salad
Ni’s Chicken Salad | Swiss | Lettuce | Tomato | Whole Grain Bread
More about Domino's Farms Office Park
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Mara's Chicken Salad Salad$7.99
Our classic chicken salad on a bed of greens with cucumber, red onion, walnuts and dried cherries.
Frank's No Spring Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.49
with romaine lettuce and chicken salad made with fresh tarragon on Challah bread.
Chicken Salad
We roast our chicken in house and hand pull it before mixing with onions, celery, mayo and fresh tarragon .
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse

