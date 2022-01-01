Chicken tenders in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chicken tenders
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL
Cantina Taqueria
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
breaded chicken, fajita seasoning, avocado ranch and honey sriracha
Sparrow Kitchen
407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor
|Chicken strips & fries
|$8.00
3 pieces of crispy chicken strips with a side of shoestring fries
Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Tender Meal
|$6.79
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Original Cottage Inn
512 East William Street, Ann Arbor
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$13.00
Available plain, buffalo, or honey chipotle bbq.
Rappourt
2721 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$13.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders and fries, served with choice of dipping sauce.
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|LATE CHICKEN TENDERS
|$18.75
|Chicken Tenders
|$16.75
All-white meat chicken, lightly breaded & deep-fried to perfection. Very tasty! With your choice of dipping sauce.
|Chicken Tenders
|$19.95
All-white meat chicken, lightly breaded & deep-fried to perfection. Very tasty! With your choice of dipping sauce.
CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charley's
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Tenders Platter
|$14.00
Crispy tenders served with fries and a side of ranchplain or tossed in buffalo sauce
Palm Palace Restaurant
2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Wacker Chemical
4950 South State Road, Ann Arbor
|#20 | Chicken Tenders
|$5.69
Three Chicken Tenders
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Kids Chicken Strips and Fries
|$7.00
|Chicken Fingers (5)
|$8.00
|Chicken Strips
|$12.00
Domino's Farms Office Park
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor
|#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex
2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor
|#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
Frasers Pub Inc.
2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.95
Lightly fried chicken tenders served atop a mound of fries.
The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor
414 s. Main St., Ann Arbor
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
|Chicken Tenders (Kids)
|$9.00
University of Michigan School of Nursing
300 N. Ingalls, Ann Arbor
|#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center
1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor
|#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
University of Michigan Law School
625 State Street, Ann Arbor
|#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center
1000 Wall Street, Ann Arbor
|#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
University of Michigan The Link
1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor
|#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders