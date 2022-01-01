Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL

Cantina Taqueria

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (3035 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$11.00
breaded chicken, fajita seasoning, avocado ranch and honey sriracha
More about Cantina Taqueria
BG pic

 

Sparrow Kitchen

407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken strips & fries$8.00
3 pieces of crispy chicken strips with a side of shoestring fries
More about Sparrow Kitchen
Item pic

 

Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe

2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Meal$6.79
More about Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
The Original Cottage Inn image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Original Cottage Inn

512 East William Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS$13.00
Available plain, buffalo, or honey chipotle bbq.
More about The Original Cottage Inn
Consumer pic

 

Rappourt

2721 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS$13.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders and fries, served with choice of dipping sauce.
More about Rappourt
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
LATE CHICKEN TENDERS$18.75
Chicken Tenders$16.75
All-white meat chicken, lightly breaded & deep-fried to perfection. Very tasty! With your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenders$19.95
All-white meat chicken, lightly breaded & deep-fried to perfection. Very tasty! With your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Good Time Charley's image

CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charley's

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.6 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders Platter$14.00
Crispy tenders served with fries and a side of ranchplain or tossed in buffalo sauce
More about Good Time Charley's
Palm Palace Restaurant image

 

Palm Palace Restaurant

2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.99
More about Palm Palace Restaurant
#20 | Chicken Tenders image

 

Wacker Chemical

4950 South State Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#20 | Chicken Tenders$5.69
Three Chicken Tenders
More about Wacker Chemical
Consumer pic

 

Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips and Fries$7.00
Chicken Fingers (5)$8.00
Chicken Strips$12.00
More about Alpha Koney Island
#20 | Chicken Tenders image

 

Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
More about Domino's Farms Office Park
#20 | Chicken Tenders image

 

University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex

2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
More about University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex
Frasers Pub Inc. image

 

Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket$10.95
Lightly fried chicken tenders served atop a mound of fries.
More about Frasers Pub Inc.
Restaurant banner

 

The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor

414 s. Main St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Chicken Tenders (Kids)$9.00
More about The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor
#20 | Chicken Tenders image

 

University of Michigan School of Nursing

300 N. Ingalls, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
More about University of Michigan School of Nursing
#20 | Chicken Tenders image

 

University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center

1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
More about University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center
#20 | Chicken Tenders image

 

University of Michigan Law School

625 State Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
More about University of Michigan Law School
#20 | Chicken Tenders image

 

University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center

1000 Wall Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
More about University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center
#20 | Chicken Tenders image

 

University of Michigan The Link

1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
More about University of Michigan The Link

