Chicken tikka masala in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala
Monty's
3140 Packard Road, Ann Arbor
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$18.00
Marinated & Roasted Chicken Thigh | Spiced Tomato Cream Sauce | Basmati Rice | Grilled Pita
Fresh Forage
5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$16.00
roasted and stewed chicken in rich and aromatic tomato-based masala sauce, served on top spiced basmati rice with green onion garnish and a side of grilled pita
spicy: 1 pepper
contains: soy, dairy, gluten
**make GF by removing pita**