Chili in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chili
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor
|Hearty Chili
|$5.00
Made with sweet potatoes, black beans, kidney beans, tomatillo, butternut squash and delectable seasonings, served with tortilla chips. Nut-free, soy-free, gluten-free.
More about Mani Osteria & Bar
PIZZA
Mani Osteria & Bar
341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor
|Bottle of Chili Oil
|$6.00
|Side of Chili Oil
|Side of Chili Flakes
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$17.95
|Five way chili
|$20.95
Our homemade chili served on a bed of spaghetti topped with a generous portion of shredded cheddar, diced onions & sour cream. Served with fresh baked garlic bread.
|Bowl of Soup or Chili
|$6.45
Cream of Broccoli, Tomato Basil or the Soup of the Day
More about Zingerman's Creamery
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CHEESE
Zingerman's Creamery
3723 Plaza Dr, Suite 2, Ann Arbor
|Sweet Chili Peanuts - 3oz
|$5.00
Korean pepper flakes sourced from Spice Trekkers in Montreal give these roasted peanuts a mild kick!
More about Detroit Wing Company
Detroit Wing Company
3234 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor
|Dad's Chili
|$6.99
More about Alpha Koney Island
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.00
|Bowl of Chili
|$4.00
More about Tomukun Noodle Bar
BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES
Tomukun Noodle Bar
505 E. Liberty St 200, Ann Arbor
|Bibimbop Chili Sauce 2 oz
|$0.50
|Chili Oil 2 oz
|$0.50
More about Carson's American Bistro
Carson's American Bistro
2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor
|Chili Shrimp
|$13.95
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse
SANDWICHES
Zingerman's Bakehouse
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Turkey Chili (Cold)
As you might guess, this chili is made with ground turkey meat. But its name also comes from an important ingredient—particularly flavorful red-black pepper flakes from the region of Urfa in Turkey.
|Chili Cheddar
|$10.99
Sourdough with aged white cheddar and Hatch green chiles from New Mexico.
|Turkey Chili
As you might guess, this chili is made with ground turkey meat. But its name also comes from an important ingredient—particularly flavorful red-black pepper flakes from the region of Urfa in Turkey.