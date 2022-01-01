Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Detroit Street Filling Station

300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hearty Chili$5.00
Made with sweet potatoes, black beans, kidney beans, tomatillo, butternut squash and delectable seasonings, served with tortilla chips. Nut-free, soy-free, gluten-free.
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Mani Osteria & Bar image

PIZZA

Mani Osteria & Bar

341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (2688 reviews)
Takeout
Bottle of Chili Oil$6.00
Side of Chili Oil
Side of Chili Flakes
More about Mani Osteria & Bar
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILI CHEESE FRIES$17.95
Five way chili$20.95
Our homemade chili served on a bed of spaghetti topped with a generous portion of shredded cheddar, diced onions & sour cream. Served with fresh baked garlic bread.
Bowl of Soup or Chili$6.45
Cream of Broccoli, Tomato Basil or the Soup of the Day
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Sweet Chili Peanuts - 3oz image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CHEESE

Zingerman's Creamery

3723 Plaza Dr, Suite 2, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Peanuts - 3oz$5.00
Korean pepper flakes sourced from Spice Trekkers in Montreal give these roasted peanuts a mild kick!
More about Zingerman's Creamery
Tios Mexican Cafe image

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Chili
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Item pic

 

Detroit Wing Company

3234 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dad's Chili$6.99
More about Detroit Wing Company
Consumer pic

 

Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$7.00
Bowl of Chili$4.00
More about Alpha Koney Island
Tomukun Noodle Bar image

BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES

Tomukun Noodle Bar

505 E. Liberty St 200, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (1349 reviews)
Takeout
Bibimbop Chili Sauce 2 oz$0.50
Chili Oil 2 oz$0.50
More about Tomukun Noodle Bar
Item pic

 

Carson's American Bistro

2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Shrimp$13.95
More about Carson's American Bistro
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Chili (Cold)
As you might guess, this chili is made with ground turkey meat. But its name also comes from an important ingredient—particularly flavorful red-black pepper flakes from the region of Urfa in Turkey.
Chili Cheddar$10.99
Sourdough with aged white cheddar and Hatch green chiles from New Mexico.
Turkey Chili
As you might guess, this chili is made with ground turkey meat. But its name also comes from an important ingredient—particularly flavorful red-black pepper flakes from the region of Urfa in Turkey.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse
Item pic

 

Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheddar$10.99
Our sourdough with aged white cheddar and Hatch green chiles from New Mexico.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

