Chips and salsa in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL

Cantina Taqueria

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (3035 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$4.00
More about Cantina Taqueria
Item pic

BURRITOS

BTB Burrito

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2414 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$5.50
Chips and your choice of fresh Pico de Gallo or one of the house-made hot sauces.
More about BTB Burrito
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Session Room

3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor

Avg 5 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa$6.00
More about The Session Room
Tios Mexican Cafe image

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa$2.50
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Isalita Cantina Mexicana image

 

Isalita Cantina Mexicana

341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa
choice of: roja | verde | pico de gallo
More about Isalita Cantina Mexicana
Picasso @ E.B.A. Café image

 

Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SUN CHIPS SALSA$1.25
SUN CHIPS SALSA
More about Domino's Farms Office Park

