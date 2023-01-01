Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Item pic

 

Detroit Street Filling Station

300 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gluten Free Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake Bar$5.50
Chocolate cheesecake bar with toasted hazelnut and of course, all Gluten Free.
allergens: soy, nuts
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Item pic

 

Pizza House

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
**Chocolate Eclair Bar$3.95
Chocolate and cake on a stick, yum. We wouldn't blame you if you do-éclair this cake-coated frozen chocolate éclair dessert bar as your favorite.
More about Pizza House
Banner pic

 

The Songbird cafe

2707 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Oat Bar$4.00
Oat crust, Peanut butter & chocolate filling, oat streusel
More about The Songbird cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Cherry Pies

Salmon

Tacos

Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chai Tea

Blueberry Pies

Chocolate Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (646 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1973 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston