Chocolate bars in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chocolate bars
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor
|Gluten Free Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake Bar
|$5.50
Chocolate cheesecake bar with toasted hazelnut and of course, all Gluten Free.
allergens: soy, nuts
More about Pizza House
Pizza House
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|**Chocolate Eclair Bar
|$3.95
Chocolate and cake on a stick, yum. We wouldn't blame you if you do-éclair this cake-coated frozen chocolate éclair dessert bar as your favorite.