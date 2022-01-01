Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

York Food & Drink

1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
A classic all butter, delicately layered and flaky croissant with two Valrhona chocolate batons baked inside.
More about York Food & Drink
Banner pic

 

The Great Commoner

110 E. Washington, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant$7.00
Raspberry Chocolate Croissant$6.50
Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast,, butter, raspberry, apple, almond, and brie cheese
Pistachio Chocolate Croissant$7.00
Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, chocolate, and pistachio
More about The Great Commoner
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
A classic all butter, delicately layered and flaky croissant with two Valrhona chocolate batons baked inside.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
A classic all butter, delicately layered and flaky croissant with two Valrhona chocolate batons baked inside.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

