Chocolate croissants in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
York Food & Drink
1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
A classic all butter, delicately layered and flaky croissant with two Valrhona chocolate batons baked inside.
The Great Commoner
110 E. Washington, Ann Arbor
|Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant
|$7.00
|Raspberry Chocolate Croissant
|$6.50
Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast,, butter, raspberry, apple, almond, and brie cheese
|Pistachio Chocolate Croissant
|$7.00
Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, chocolate, and pistachio
Zingerman's Bakehouse
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
