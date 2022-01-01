Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Item pic

 

Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor

341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Brandy Mousse$7.95
our take on the traditional French dessert served with chocolate shavings and housemade whipped cream
More about Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
The Earle Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

The Earle Restaurant

121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (3931 reviews)
Takeout
Raspberry Chocolate Mousse$8.75
Chocolate mousse flavored with Chambord, a French Raspberry liqueur
More about The Earle Restaurant
Item pic

 

Carson's American Bistro

2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.95
More about Carson's American Bistro

