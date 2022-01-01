Chopped salad in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor
|Small Chop Salad
|$8.50
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
|Large Chop Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
More about Isalita Cantina Mexicana
Isalita Cantina Mexicana
341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor
|Isa-Chop Salad
|$12.00
jicama, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, pepitas, crispy tortillas
More about Carson's American Bistro
Carson's American Bistro
2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor
|Chopped Salad
|$15.95
tomato, corn, egg, avocado, bacon, scallion, blue cheese, grilled chicken, crispy tortilla strips, and balsamic vinaigrette
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
12050 Hubbard St, Ann Arbor
|Small Chop Salad
|$8.50
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
|Large Chop Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
12050 Hubbard St, Ann Arbor
|Small Chop Salad
|$8.50
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
|Large Chop Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)