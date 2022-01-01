Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chopped salad

Small Chop Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Chop Salad$8.50
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
Large Chop Salad$15.00
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
Isa-Chop Salad image

 

Isalita Cantina Mexicana

341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Isa-Chop Salad$12.00
jicama, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, pepitas, crispy tortillas
More about Isalita Cantina Mexicana
Chopped Salad image

 

Carson's American Bistro

2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$15.95
tomato, corn, egg, avocado, bacon, scallion, blue cheese, grilled chicken, crispy tortilla strips, and balsamic vinaigrette
More about Carson's American Bistro
Small Chop Salad image

 

Small Chop Salad image

 

