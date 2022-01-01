Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chutney in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chutney

York Food & Drink

1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor

Cheddar & Chutney Bocata$11.00
Vermont Cheddar, vegetable chutney, extra-virgin olive oil, arugula,. Served on Zingerman's French Baguette.
More about York Food & Drink
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CHEESE

Zingerman's Creamery - Zingerman's Southside

3723 Plaza Dr, Suite 2, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (246 reviews)
Tomato Chutney - Botanical Pursuits - 8oz.$11.00
A traditional Indian chutney that is rich and spicy. Made with locally grown tomatoes and Michigan Montmorency cherries. Serve with any meat, vegetable, or egg dish.
More about Zingerman's Creamery - Zingerman's Southside

