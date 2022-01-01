Cobb salad in Ann Arbor
Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$6.99
Romaine, Bleu Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Hardboiled Egg, Red Onion, Bacon Avocado & Turkey
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Crisp Greens Topped with Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and a Sliced Egg
Fresh Forage
5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Cobb Salad
|$17.50
Green ranch-dressed kale & romaine, tomatoes, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, chicken, blue cheese, green onion
• GF
• Contains: dairy (blue cheese, green ranch), egg
