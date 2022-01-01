Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe

2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad$6.99
Romaine, Bleu Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Hardboiled Egg, Red Onion, Bacon Avocado & Turkey
More about Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.00
Crisp Greens Topped with Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and a Sliced Egg
More about Alpha Koney Island
Item pic

 

Fresh Forage

5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.7 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$17.50
Green ranch-dressed kale & romaine, tomatoes, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, chicken, blue cheese, green onion
• GF
• Contains: dairy (blue cheese, green ranch), egg
Forage Cobb Salad$17.50
kale and romaine tossed in green goddess dressing (dairy), with grilled chicken, crispy bacon crumbles, hard boiled egg (egg), bleu cheese (dairy), tomatoes, green onion, and avocado
*GF*
Forage Cobb Salad$17.50
kale-romaine blend, green ranch (dairy), grilled chicken, crispy bacon crumbles, hard boiled egg (egg), bleu cheese (dairy), tomato, avocado, green onion
More about Fresh Forage
Restaurant banner

 

Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor

403 East Washington, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.00
More about Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor

