Cookies in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

York Food & Drink

1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Big O Cookie$2.95
The stars of the Big O’ show include old-fashioned rolled oats; large, plump, juicy Red Flame raisins; and the whole gallon of real Michigan maple syrup we add to every batch! These are all held together with fresh, house-milled, organic, Michigan soft white wheat to make a cookie with appealing chewiness and an enticing complexity of flavor.
Ginger Jump Up Cookie$2.95
What makes these cookies so special? Unrefined brown sugar from Mauritius (Ma...what? It's an island off the coast of Africa) and juicy chunks of crystallized ginger. The result is a chewy, spicy, sweet treat.
Funky Chunky Chocolate Cookie$2.95
A mix of organic soft white wheat berries from Ferris Organic Farms in Eaton Rapids, Michigan and some hard red spring wheat berries from the Leelanau peninsula, Zingerman's mill them and make this chocolate and walnut studded cookie. You’ll notice a greater depth of flavor – slightly nutty, earthy, a little caramelly and an appealing chewiness.
More about York Food & Drink
Item pic

 

Detroit Street Filling Station

300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GF Fudgy Cookie$1.75
Rich chocolate cookie with chocolate chips. Gluten free!
Allergen: soy
Ginger Molasses Cookie$1.75
Topped with turbinado sugar
Allergen: wheat
Monster Cookie$1.75
Chocolate chip cookie with pretzels, peanuts, marshmallows and sea salt.
Allergens: gluten, soy, peanuts & almond.
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Item pic

 

Black Diesel Coffee

1423 E. Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Alternative Cookie$2.95
More about Black Diesel Coffee
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Ben&Jerry's Mint Chocolate Cookie$7.69
A perky peppermint ice cream with plentiful chunks of chocolate sandwich cookies.
Ben&Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$7.69
Big delicious chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough surrounded by creamy vanilla ice cream.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Dozer Café & Roaster image

 

Dozer Café & Roaster

112 Jackson Plaza, Scio Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
DONUT - 3 Flourless Choco Cookies$2.50
More about Dozer Café & Roaster
Item pic

 

Wacker Chemical

4950 South State Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie$1.25
More about Wacker Chemical
Item pic

 

Detroit Wing Company

3234 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie$3.99
Choc Trip Chip Cookie$3.99
Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Cookie$3.99
More about Detroit Wing Company
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS

Salads UP

611 E. Liberty Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (959 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies$2.00
More about Salads UP
Picasso @ E.B.A. Café image

 

Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
No Bake Cookie
Cookie
M&M Cookie$2.25
More about Domino's Farms Office Park
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Sky's the Lemon Cookie$3.25
A chewy cookie w/fresh lemon zest & juice, candied lemon pieces & freshly milled organic Michigan whole wheat flour
M Cookie$4.49
Easter Egg Cookies$4.49
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse
Item pic

 

Fresh Forage

5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.7 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie (2 For $2)$2.00
2 for $3 GF Chocolate Cookies$3.00
1 Cookie$1.50
More about Fresh Forage
Item pic

 

Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Easter Egg Cookie$4.49
Sky's the Lemon Cookie $2.99$3.25
A chewy cookie w/fresh lemon zest & juice, candied lemon pieces & freshly milled organic Michigan whole wheat flour
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

