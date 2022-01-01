Cookies in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve cookies
York Food & Drink
1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor
|Big O Cookie
|$2.95
The stars of the Big O’ show include old-fashioned rolled oats; large, plump, juicy Red Flame raisins; and the whole gallon of real Michigan maple syrup we add to every batch! These are all held together with fresh, house-milled, organic, Michigan soft white wheat to make a cookie with appealing chewiness and an enticing complexity of flavor.
|Ginger Jump Up Cookie
|$2.95
What makes these cookies so special? Unrefined brown sugar from Mauritius (Ma...what? It's an island off the coast of Africa) and juicy chunks of crystallized ginger. The result is a chewy, spicy, sweet treat.
|Funky Chunky Chocolate Cookie
|$2.95
A mix of organic soft white wheat berries from Ferris Organic Farms in Eaton Rapids, Michigan and some hard red spring wheat berries from the Leelanau peninsula, Zingerman's mill them and make this chocolate and walnut studded cookie. You’ll notice a greater depth of flavor – slightly nutty, earthy, a little caramelly and an appealing chewiness.
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor
|GF Fudgy Cookie
|$1.75
Rich chocolate cookie with chocolate chips. Gluten free!
Allergen: soy
|Ginger Molasses Cookie
|$1.75
Topped with turbinado sugar
Allergen: wheat
|Monster Cookie
|$1.75
Chocolate chip cookie with pretzels, peanuts, marshmallows and sea salt.
Allergens: gluten, soy, peanuts & almond.
Black Diesel Coffee
1423 E. Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor
|Alternative Cookie
|$2.95
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|Ben&Jerry's Mint Chocolate Cookie
|$7.69
A perky peppermint ice cream with plentiful chunks of chocolate sandwich cookies.
|Ben&Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$7.69
Big delicious chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough surrounded by creamy vanilla ice cream.
Dozer Café & Roaster
112 Jackson Plaza, Scio Township
|DONUT - 3 Flourless Choco Cookies
|$2.50
Detroit Wing Company
3234 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor
|Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie
|$3.99
|Choc Trip Chip Cookie
|$3.99
|Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Cookie
|$3.99
Domino's Farms Office Park
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor
|No Bake Cookie
|Cookie
|M&M Cookie
|$2.25
Zingerman's Bakehouse
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Sky's the Lemon Cookie
|$3.25
A chewy cookie w/fresh lemon zest & juice, candied lemon pieces & freshly milled organic Michigan whole wheat flour
|M Cookie
|$4.49
|Easter Egg Cookies
|$4.49
Fresh Forage
5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|GF Chocolate Chip Cookie (2 For $2)
|$2.00
|2 for $3 GF Chocolate Cookies
|$3.00
|1 Cookie
|$1.50