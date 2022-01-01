Crepes in Ann Arbor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Venue by 4M - Dine In or Take Out

1919 S Industrial Hwy, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crepes Suzette$12.00
Crepes are made from scratch, stuffed with vanilla custard, and topped with a caramelized orange bourbon sauce. Garnished with candied orange peel, and blueberries macerated with Italicus liqueur.
More about Venue by 4M - Dine In or Take Out
Restaurant banner

 

The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor

414 s. Main St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Florentine Crepe$15.00
One giant crepe filled with all-natural chicken breast, natural swiss, spinach, mushroom, & onion, served with
hollandaise & mixed greens!
Jagged Fork Crepe$15.00
One giant crepe filled with ham, cheddar, natural swiss, spinach, mushrooms, onion, tomato, sour cream & over easy eggs served with mixed greens!
More about The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor

