Crepes in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve crepes
Venue by 4M - Dine In or Take Out
1919 S Industrial Hwy, Ann Arbor
|Crepes Suzette
|$12.00
Crepes are made from scratch, stuffed with vanilla custard, and topped with a caramelized orange bourbon sauce. Garnished with candied orange peel, and blueberries macerated with Italicus liqueur.
The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor
414 s. Main St., Ann Arbor
|Chicken Florentine Crepe
|$15.00
One giant crepe filled with all-natural chicken breast, natural swiss, spinach, mushroom, & onion, served with
hollandaise & mixed greens!
|Jagged Fork Crepe
|$15.00
One giant crepe filled with ham, cheddar, natural swiss, spinach, mushrooms, onion, tomato, sour cream & over easy eggs served with mixed greens!