Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve crispy chicken

BG pic

 

Sparrow Kitchen

407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken$12.00
A ground chicken burger with minced shallots, coated in panko and fried to perfection. Topped with avocado, tomato, and cilantro aioli, and bacon
More about Sparrow Kitchen
Item pic

 

Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad with Crispy Chicken$13.00
Crisp Greens Topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, and Croutons
Crispy Chicken Pita$9.00
Three Chicken Strips with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and American Cheese
More about Alpha Koney Island
Item pic

 

Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#13 | Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
More about Domino's Farms Office Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Bruschetta

Stew

Prime Ribs

French Toast

Nachos

Chopped Salad

Tortilla Soup

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston