Crispy chicken in Ann Arbor

Sparrow Kitchen
407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor
|Crispy Chicken
|$12.00
A ground chicken burger with minced shallots, coated in panko and fried to perfection. Topped with avocado, tomato, and cilantro aioli, and bacon
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Garden Salad with Crispy Chicken
|$13.00
Crisp Greens Topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, and Croutons
|Crispy Chicken Pita
|$9.00
Three Chicken Strips with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and American Cheese