Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

York Food & Drink

1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Croissant$3.50
Classic Parisian pastry made with multiple layers of butter laden dough. Take a taste and you'll experience the rich, buttery, melt-in-the-mouth flavor that have made croissants a favorite of café goers in Paris for so many centuries.
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
A classic all butter, delicately layered and flaky croissant with two Valrhona chocolate batons baked inside.
Juliette (Almond) Croissant$3.50
Classic Parisian pastry filled and coated with with almond frangipane, then dusted with powdered sugar. A decadent way to start the day or sweeten up your afternoon!
More about York Food & Drink
Banner pic

 

The Great Commoner

110 E. Washington, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant$7.00
Goat Cheese, Olive, Oregano Croissant$7.00
Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, olive, oregano, and goat cheese
Apricot Cream Cheese Croissant$6.50
Unbleached unbromated, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, apricot and cream cheese
More about The Great Commoner
Item pic

 

Black Diesel Coffee

1423 E. Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Chocolat$4.25
Croissant$3.85
More about Black Diesel Coffee
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
A classic all butter, delicately layered and flaky croissant with two Valrhona chocolate batons baked inside.
Prosciutto/Parmesan Croissant$5.25
A butter croissant stuffed w/Parmigiano-Reggiano and prosciutto.
Juliette Croissant$4.50
A croissant stuffed & topped with Almond frangipane.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse
Item pic

 

Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto/Parmesan Croissant$5.25
A butter croissant stuffed w/Parmigiano-Reggiano and prosciutto.
Butter Croissant$3.99
Traditional croissant made by hand with Wisconsin butter. Buttery flavor with a honeycomb interior and flaky layers.
Juliette Croissant$4.50
A croissant stuffed & topped with Almond frangipane.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Tiramisu

Risotto

Turkey Clubs

Kimchi

Quesadillas

Paninis

Reuben

Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston