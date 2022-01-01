Croissants in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve croissants
York Food & Drink
1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor
|Croissant
|$3.50
Classic Parisian pastry made with multiple layers of butter laden dough. Take a taste and you'll experience the rich, buttery, melt-in-the-mouth flavor that have made croissants a favorite of café goers in Paris for so many centuries.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
A classic all butter, delicately layered and flaky croissant with two Valrhona chocolate batons baked inside.
|Juliette (Almond) Croissant
|$3.50
Classic Parisian pastry filled and coated with with almond frangipane, then dusted with powdered sugar. A decadent way to start the day or sweeten up your afternoon!
The Great Commoner
110 E. Washington, Ann Arbor
|Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant
|$7.00
|Goat Cheese, Olive, Oregano Croissant
|$7.00
Unbleached unbromated flour, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, olive, oregano, and goat cheese
|Apricot Cream Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
Unbleached unbromated, milk, sugar, salt, yeast, butter, apricot and cream cheese
Black Diesel Coffee
1423 E. Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor
|Croissant Chocolat
|$4.25
|Croissant
|$3.85
Zingerman's Bakehouse
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
|Prosciutto/Parmesan Croissant
|$5.25
A butter croissant stuffed w/Parmigiano-Reggiano and prosciutto.
|Juliette Croissant
|$4.50
A croissant stuffed & topped with Almond frangipane.
Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Prosciutto/Parmesan Croissant
|$5.25
|Butter Croissant
|$3.99
Traditional croissant made by hand with Wisconsin butter. Buttery flavor with a honeycomb interior and flaky layers.
|Juliette Croissant
|$4.50
