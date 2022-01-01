Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve cucumber salad

HOMES Brewery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

HOMES Brewery

2321 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.7 (1431 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$7.00
miso, sesame, peanut chili crisp, thai basil (gf,v,s,n)
More about HOMES Brewery
Consumer pic

 

Pizza House

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLUEBERRY CUCUMBER SALAD$8.75
Romaine lettuce, blueberries, cucumber, toasted almonds, and shaved Parmesan cheese. Recommended with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Pizza House
Item pic

 

Detroit Street Filling Station

300 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
**FARMER'S MARKET SPECIAL** Asian Cucumber Salad$8.00
Market cucumbers and yellow onions tossed in a ginger sesame sauce topped with sesame seeds and crushed red pepper. Garnished with a Nasturtium flower and leaf (edible!).
No modifications or substitutions.
Allergens: soy, sesame
More about Detroit Street Filling Station

