Cucumber salad in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve cucumber salad
HOMES Brewery
2321 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor
|Cucumber Salad
|$7.00
miso, sesame, peanut chili crisp, thai basil (gf,v,s,n)
Pizza House
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|BLUEBERRY CUCUMBER SALAD
|$8.75
Romaine lettuce, blueberries, cucumber, toasted almonds, and shaved Parmesan cheese. Recommended with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor
|**FARMER'S MARKET SPECIAL** Asian Cucumber Salad
|$8.00
Market cucumbers and yellow onions tossed in a ginger sesame sauce topped with sesame seeds and crushed red pepper. Garnished with a Nasturtium flower and leaf (edible!).
No modifications or substitutions.
Allergens: soy, sesame