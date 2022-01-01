Cupcakes in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve cupcakes
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Tiramisu Cupcake
|$3.85
A new twist on an Italian classic, this cupcake dessert features light and airy sponge cake layered with espresso-flavored mascarpone mousse, smooth whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa.
Zingerman's Bakehouse
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Buttermilk cupcake w/ Blackberry Buttercream
|$3.75
Our signature vanilla buttermilk cake, iced with blackberry buttercream and garnished with a fresh blackberry
|Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Swiss
|$3.75
Our classic chocolate cupcake topped with vanilla swiss buttercream.
|Cupcake, Blueberries & Cream
|$3.75
Buttermilk cupcake stuffed with vanilla pastry cream and topped with fresh blueberry Swiss Buttercream
Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|OMG Chocolate Ganache Stuffed Cupcake
|$3.75
A chocolate buttermilk cupcake, iced with chocolate buttercream, stuffed with chocolate ganache, and glazed with chocolate ganache.
|Strawberry Lemonade Cupcake
|$3.75
|Tiramisu Stuffed Cupcake
|$3.75
A vanilla buttermilk cupcake, stuffed with vanilla bean pastry cream, iced with espresso buttercream and garnished with cocoa.