Cupcakes in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve cupcakes

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu Cupcake$3.85
A new twist on an Italian classic, this cupcake dessert features light and airy sponge cake layered with espresso-flavored mascarpone mousse, smooth whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk cupcake w/ Blackberry Buttercream$3.75
Our signature vanilla buttermilk cake, iced with blackberry buttercream and garnished with a fresh blackberry
Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Swiss$3.75
Our classic chocolate cupcake topped with vanilla swiss buttercream.
Cupcake, Blueberries & Cream$3.75
Buttermilk cupcake stuffed with vanilla pastry cream and topped with fresh blueberry Swiss Buttercream
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse
Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
OMG Chocolate Ganache Stuffed Cupcake$3.75
A chocolate buttermilk cupcake, iced with chocolate buttercream, stuffed with chocolate ganache, and glazed with chocolate ganache.
Strawberry Lemonade Cupcake$3.75
Tiramisu Stuffed Cupcake$3.75
A vanilla buttermilk cupcake, stuffed with vanilla bean pastry cream, iced with espresso buttercream and garnished with cocoa.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

