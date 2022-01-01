Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg burritos in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve egg burritos

Item pic

 

Pizza House

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg & Cheese Burrito$0.00
Flour tortilla packed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & potato. Served with a side of salsa.
More about Pizza House
Item pic

 

Wacker Chemical - Picasso @ Wacker Cafe

4950 South State Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Two Egg Breakfast Burrito$8.29
Two Egg Breakfast Burrito consists of your choice of breakfast meat, veggies, and cheese.
More about Wacker Chemical - Picasso @ Wacker Cafe
Item pic

 

Picasso @ NCRC Café

2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Two Egg Breakfast Burrito$0.00
Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Four Vegetables | Choice of Cheese | Choice of Toast
More about Picasso @ NCRC Café

