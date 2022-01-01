Egg burritos in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve egg burritos
More about Pizza House
Pizza House
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Egg & Cheese Burrito
|$0.00
Flour tortilla packed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & potato. Served with a side of salsa.
More about Wacker Chemical - Picasso @ Wacker Cafe
Wacker Chemical - Picasso @ Wacker Cafe
4950 South State Road, Ann Arbor
|Two Egg Breakfast Burrito
|$8.29
Two Egg Breakfast Burrito consists of your choice of breakfast meat, veggies, and cheese.