Enchiladas in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas$16.00
Three corn tortillas filled with cheese, onion and your choice of beef, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, mushrooms or beans. Smothered in ranchera and melted cheese. Sour cream on the side.
Side of Enchilada Sauce$3.00
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Item pic

 

Isalita Cantina Mexicana

341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Farmer's Market Enchilada$17.00
sweet potato, black bean, brussels sprout, cheese, salsa verde
Chicken Enchilada$17.00
spicy tomato salsa, coconut, crema, cotija
More about Isalita Cantina Mexicana
Main pic

 

Union Rec

545 South Main Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros Pollo Enchiladas$14.00
Eggs, pulled chicken, peppers and onions, rolled into corn tortillas topped with Ranchero sauce and cheese blend, finished with smoked salsa, sour cream & cilantro. Rice & beans on the side
Chicken Mole Enchiladas$18.50
Chicken mole wrapped in corn tortillas, topped with salsa
verde, sour cream & pickled onions, served with cilantro lime rice
More about Union Rec
Item pic

 

The Sports Bar Westside - 5510 Jackson Rd

5510 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Enchiladas$13.95
Corn tortillas with Mexican beef topped with melted cheese and enchilada sauce with Spanish rice and refried beans.
More about The Sports Bar Westside - 5510 Jackson Rd

