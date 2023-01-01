Enchiladas in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve enchiladas
Tios Mexican Cafe
401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
Three corn tortillas filled with cheese, onion and your choice of beef, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, mushrooms or beans. Smothered in ranchera and melted cheese. Sour cream on the side.
|Side of Enchilada Sauce
|$3.00
Isalita Cantina Mexicana
341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor
|Farmer's Market Enchilada
|$17.00
sweet potato, black bean, brussels sprout, cheese, salsa verde
|Chicken Enchilada
|$17.00
spicy tomato salsa, coconut, crema, cotija
Union Rec
545 South Main Street, Ann Arbor
|Huevos Rancheros Pollo Enchiladas
|$14.00
Eggs, pulled chicken, peppers and onions, rolled into corn tortillas topped with Ranchero sauce and cheese blend, finished with smoked salsa, sour cream & cilantro. Rice & beans on the side
|Chicken Mole Enchiladas
|$18.50
Chicken mole wrapped in corn tortillas, topped with salsa
verde, sour cream & pickled onions, served with cilantro lime rice