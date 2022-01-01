Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

Ichiban Restaurants - Ann Arbor

4641 washtenaw ave, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Filet Mignon & Scallop Hi (C)$35.00
Chicken & Filet Mignon Hi (C)$29.00
Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.
Shrimp & Filet Mignon Hi (C)$33.00
Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.
More about Ichiban Restaurants - Ann Arbor
Item pic

 

Carson's American Bistro - Carson's American Bistro

2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon$41.95
6 oz filet mignon served with crispy potato cake, fried onions, sautéed greens with leek and mushroom, and grilled asparagus with a peppercorn sauce
More about Carson's American Bistro - Carson's American Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Bulgogi

Burritos

Pancakes

Caesar Salad

Egg Burritos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1807 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston