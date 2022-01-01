Filet mignon in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about Ichiban Restaurants - Ann Arbor
Ichiban Restaurants - Ann Arbor
4641 washtenaw ave, Ann Arbor
|Filet Mignon & Scallop Hi (C)
|$35.00
|Chicken & Filet Mignon Hi (C)
|$29.00
Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.
|Shrimp & Filet Mignon Hi (C)
|$33.00
Served with clear soup, house ginger salad, grilled vegetable medley, and your choice of white or fried rice.
More about Carson's American Bistro - Carson's American Bistro
Carson's American Bistro - Carson's American Bistro
2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor
|Filet Mignon
|$41.95
6 oz filet mignon served with crispy potato cake, fried onions, sautéed greens with leek and mushroom, and grilled asparagus with a peppercorn sauce