Fish and chips in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve fish and chips
Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR
|Fish & Chips
|$22.95
beer-battered fresh cod served with fries and tartar sauce
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Fish & Chips
|$22.04
Your choice of beer battered icelandic cod or slightly spiced redfish, served with our tasty fries & coleslaw.
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Fish & Chips Dinner
|$14.00
Golden Brown Fried Fish served with Fries
|Kids Fish & Chips (2 pieces)
|$9.00
Carson's American Bistro
2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor
|Pub Style Fish & Chips
|$22.95
served with french fries, tartar sauce, and creamy coleslaw