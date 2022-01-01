Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve fish and chips

Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor

341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR

TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$22.95
beer-battered fresh cod served with fries and tartar sauce
Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

Takeout
Fish & Chips$22.04
Your choice of beer battered icelandic cod or slightly spiced redfish, served with our tasty fries & coleslaw.
Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Takeout
Fish & Chips Dinner$14.00
Golden Brown Fried Fish served with Fries
Kids Fish & Chips (2 pieces)$9.00
Carson's American Bistro

2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor

TakeoutDelivery
Pub Style Fish & Chips$22.95
served with french fries, tartar sauce, and creamy coleslaw
Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

Takeout
Pub's Fish & Chip$13.95
Lightly battered cod fillets, cooked to perfection then paired with French fries and coleslaw.
