French fries in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve french fries

BG pic

 

Sparrow Kitchen

407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$3.50
shoestring fries
More about Sparrow Kitchen
Item pic

 

Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor

341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$4.95
More about Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
French Fries image

 

Wacker Chemical

4950 South State Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries
More about Wacker Chemical
Item pic

 

Detroit Wing Company

3234 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reg French Fries$2.99
Lg French Fries$4.59
More about Detroit Wing Company
French Fries image

 

Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries
No Salt French Fries$2.69
More about Domino's Farms Office Park
Item pic

 

Carson's American Bistro

2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.95
More about Carson's American Bistro
French Fries image

 

University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex

2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
French Fries
More about University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex
Frasers Pub Inc. image

 

Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$5.00
More about Frasers Pub Inc.
Restaurant banner

 

The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor

414 s. Main St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$4.00
More about The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor
French Fries image

 

University of Michigan School of Nursing

300 N. Ingalls, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
French Fries
More about University of Michigan School of Nursing
French Fries image

 

University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center

1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
French Fries
More about University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center
French Fries image

 

University of Michigan Law School

625 State Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
French Fries
More about University of Michigan Law School
French Fries image

 

University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center

1000 Wall Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
French Fries
More about University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center
French Fries image

 

University of Michigan The Link

1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
French Fries
More about University of Michigan The Link

