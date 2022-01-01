French fries in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve french fries
Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR
|French Fries
|$4.95
Detroit Wing Company
3234 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor
|Reg French Fries
|$2.99
|Lg French Fries
|$4.59
Domino's Farms Office Park
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor
|French Fries
|No Salt French Fries
|$2.69
Carson's American Bistro
2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor
|French Fries
|$3.95
University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex
2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor
|French Fries
The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor
414 s. Main St., Ann Arbor
|French Fries
|$4.00
University of Michigan School of Nursing
300 N. Ingalls, Ann Arbor
|French Fries
University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center
1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor
|French Fries
University of Michigan Law School
625 State Street, Ann Arbor
|French Fries
University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center
1000 Wall Street, Ann Arbor
|French Fries
University of Michigan The Link
1500 E Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor
|French Fries