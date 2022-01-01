French toast in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve french toast
Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor
|Monday French Toast Special
|$2.99
French Toast w/ Ham, Bacon, or Sausage
Texas Toast Dipped in Spiced Egg Wash and Grilled Golden Brown
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|FRENCH TOAST
|$13.74
Three pieces of Grilled, Thick French toast topped with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter & maple syrup.
|French Toast Muffin
|$5.69
It's as delicious as it sounds. Served with whipped butter & maple syrup.
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|French Toast (3 slices)
|$8.00
|Raisin Bread French Toast (2 Slices)
|$9.00
|Kids Strawberry French Toast
|$7.00
Domino's Farms Office Park
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor
|#4 | Pancakes or French Toast
Three Pancakes or French Toast | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Hash Browns
|French Toast (2)
Add a slice of French Toast to any meal.
Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor
403 East Washington, Ann Arbor
|Classic French Toast
|$9.00
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$13.00
The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor
414 s. Main St., Ann Arbor
|Gluten Free French Toast
|$12.00
|S'more French Toast
|$13.00
Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust, stuffed with Nutella & marshmallows then topped with more Nutella, marshmallows, house-made cream cheese frosting, & drizzled with chocolate syrup!
|French Toast (Kids)
|$9.00