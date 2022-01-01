Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe

2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Monday French Toast Special$2.99
French Toast w/ Ham, Bacon, or Sausage
Texas Toast Dipped in Spiced Egg Wash and Grilled Golden Brown
More about Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRENCH TOAST$13.74
Three pieces of Grilled, Thick French toast topped with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter & maple syrup.
French Toast Muffin$5.69
It's as delicious as it sounds. Served with whipped butter & maple syrup.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Consumer pic

 

Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast (3 slices)$8.00
Raisin Bread French Toast (2 Slices)$9.00
Kids Strawberry French Toast$7.00
More about Alpha Koney Island
Item pic

 

Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#4 | Pancakes or French Toast
Three Pancakes or French Toast | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Hash Browns
French Toast (2)
Add a slice of French Toast to any meal.
More about Domino's Farms Office Park
Restaurant banner

 

Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor

403 East Washington, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic French Toast$9.00
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$13.00
More about Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor
Restaurant banner

 

The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor

414 s. Main St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free French Toast$12.00
S'more French Toast$13.00
Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust, stuffed with Nutella & marshmallows then topped with more Nutella, marshmallows, house-made cream cheese frosting, & drizzled with chocolate syrup!
French Toast (Kids)$9.00
More about The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor

Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Rigatoni

Edamame

Pies

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Shrimp Scampi

Key Lime Pies

Rice Pudding

Chicken Pitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston