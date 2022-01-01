Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Pickle Sandwich$18.75
Deep fried chicken breast topped with sliced pickles. Served with one side dish.
Fried Chicken Waffle Sandwich$18.95
All white meat chicken, lightly breaded, and deep fried to perfection. Topped with bacon between 2 homemade waffles. Served with a side of maple syrup and one side dish.
Fried Chicken Waffle Sandwich$17.19
All white meat chicken, lightly breaded & deep fried to perfection. Topped with bacon between two homemade waffles. Served with a side of maple syrup
Good Time Charley's image

CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charley's

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.6 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, spicy mayo, and pickles on a brioche bun.
Item pic

 

Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#13 | Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Zingerman's Roadhouse

2501 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.8 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
A boneless buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with Cabot cheddar cheese, Nueske's applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, and New Mexico green chile ranch on a Bakehouse brioche bun. There is Tellicherry black pepper in our fried chicken, so this dish has a kick!
Item pic

 

The Ravens Club

207 South Main Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
spicy kimchi slaw, avocado, gochujang + mango aioli, hand-cut fries
