Fried chicken sandwiches in Ann Arbor
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Fried Chicken Pickle Sandwich
|$18.75
Deep fried chicken breast topped with sliced pickles. Served with one side dish.
|Fried Chicken Waffle Sandwich
|$18.95
All white meat chicken, lightly breaded, and deep fried to perfection. Topped with bacon between 2 homemade waffles. Served with a side of maple syrup and one side dish.
Fried Chicken Waffle Sandwich
$17.19
All white meat chicken, lightly breaded & deep fried to perfection. Topped with bacon between two homemade waffles. Served with a side of maple syrup
Good Time Charley's
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, spicy mayo, and pickles on a brioche bun.
Domino's Farms Office Park
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor
|#13 | Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
Zingerman's Roadhouse
2501 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$20.00
A boneless buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with Cabot cheddar cheese, Nueske's applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, and New Mexico green chile ranch on a Bakehouse brioche bun. There is Tellicherry black pepper in our fried chicken, so this dish has a kick!