Fudge in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve fudge
Sparrow Kitchen - 407 N 5th Ave
407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor
|Chocolate Fudge Brownie
|$6.00
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor
|Peanut Butter Cup Fudge
|$1.75
Allergens: Nuts, peanuts, coconut, soy
|Fudge Brownie
|$3.50
Rich chocolate with flaky top.
Allergens: wheat, soy
Pizza House
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
|$9.25
An old fashioned chocolate brownie, three scoops premium vanilla ice cream, creamy hot fudge, whipped cream, an Oblaten wafer & don’t forget the cherry!
|Ben&Jerry's Non-Dairy Chocolate Fudge Brownie
|$8.49
The fabulously fudge brownies in the non-dairy version of this fan-favorite come from New York’s Greyston bakery. Certified vegan.
|Hot Fudge Sundae
|$7.95
Start with a generous helping of premium vanilla ice cream topped with creamy hot fudge, whipped cream, Oblaten wafer &, of course, a cherry.