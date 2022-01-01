Fudge in Ann Arbor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BG pic

 

Sparrow Kitchen - 407 N 5th Ave

407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Fudge Brownie$6.00
More about Sparrow Kitchen - 407 N 5th Ave
Item pic

 

Detroit Street Filling Station

300 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Cup Fudge$1.75
Allergens: Nuts, peanuts, coconut, soy
Fudge Brownie$3.50
Rich chocolate with flaky top.
Allergens: wheat, soy
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Item pic

 

Pizza House

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae$9.25
An old fashioned chocolate brownie, three scoops premium vanilla ice cream, creamy hot fudge, whipped cream, an Oblaten wafer & don’t forget the cherry!
Ben&Jerry's Non-Dairy Chocolate Fudge Brownie$8.49
The fabulously fudge brownies in the non-dairy version of this fan-favorite come from New York’s Greyston bakery. Certified vegan.
Hot Fudge Sundae$7.95
Start with a generous helping of premium vanilla ice cream topped with creamy hot fudge, whipped cream, Oblaten wafer &, of course, a cherry.
More about Pizza House

