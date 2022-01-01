Garden salad in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve garden salad
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor
|Garden Salad
|$9.00
Baby greens, red pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion & scoop of guacamole with balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Gluten-free, nut-free. Can be made soy-free.
2 oz portion
PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor
|Large Chef's Garden Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)
|Small Chef's Garden Salad
|$7.50
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|GARDEN SALAD
|$6.75
Salad greens, broccoli, mushrooms, red onion, tomato & cucumber
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Garden Salad
|$11.00
Crisp Greens Topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, and Croutons
|Garden Salad with Crispy Chicken
|$13.00
Crisp Greens Topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, and Croutons