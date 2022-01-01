Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Detroit Street Filling Station

300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad$9.00
Baby greens, red pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion & scoop of guacamole with balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Gluten-free, nut-free. Can be made soy-free.
2 oz portion
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Chef's Garden Salad$13.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)
Small Chef's Garden Salad$7.50
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARDEN SALAD$6.75
Salad greens, broccoli, mushrooms, red onion, tomato & cucumber
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Item pic

 

Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$11.00
Crisp Greens Topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, and Croutons
Garden Salad with Crispy Chicken$13.00
Crisp Greens Topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, and Croutons
More about Alpha Koney Island

Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Waffles

Kimchi

Tuna Salad

Chicken Soup

Burritos

Cinnamon Rolls

Edamame

Chef Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston