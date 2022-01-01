Greek salad in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|GREEK SALAD
|$7.75
Salad greens, feta cheese, beets, pepperoncini, red onion, kalamata olives & tomato
More about Palm Palace Restaurant
Palm Palace Restaurant
2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor
|Greek Salad
|$7.99
Signature salad mixed with feta cheese topped with olives, beets and tuscan peppers, tossed with our house dressing.
|Tray Greek Salad
|$69.00
More about Alpha Koney Island
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Large Greek Salad
|$11.00
Crisp Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives, Sliced Beets, Banana Peppers, and Our Homemade Greek Dressing served with Pita Bread
|Small Greek Salad
|$7.00
Crisp Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives, Sliced Beets, Banana Peppers, and Our Homemade Greek Dressing served with Pita Bread
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Our Greek Salad topped with Grilled Chicken Breast served with Pita Bread