Greek salad in Ann Arbor

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREEK SALAD$7.75
Salad greens, feta cheese, beets, pepperoncini, red onion, kalamata olives & tomato
Palm Palace Restaurant

2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$7.99
Signature salad mixed with feta cheese topped with olives, beets and tuscan peppers, tossed with our house dressing.
Tray Greek Salad$69.00
Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Greek Salad$11.00
Crisp Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives, Sliced Beets, Banana Peppers, and Our Homemade Greek Dressing served with Pita Bread
Small Greek Salad$7.00
Crisp Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives, Sliced Beets, Banana Peppers, and Our Homemade Greek Dressing served with Pita Bread
Greek Chicken Salad$13.00
Our Greek Salad topped with Grilled Chicken Breast served with Pita Bread
Fresh Forage

5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.7 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$15.00
Sweet Greek-dressed kale, tomatoes, marinated beets, kalamata olives, pickled onions, banana peppers, carrots, cucumbers, feta cheese, pita chips
• Vegetarian
• Contains: gluten & soy (pita chips), dairy (feta cheese)
